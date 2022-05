May is National Stroke Awareness Month, an important time to review the facts about strokes so you can better understand the risks – for you and for your loved ones. About 795,000 people have a stroke every year, including thousands of people in Pennsylvania, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). The good news is up to 80 percent of strokes are preventable and if one occurs, it is possible to treat and recover if caught early.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO