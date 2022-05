Cynthia Ann Sandlin, 61, of Warren, Texas, passed away, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her residence. A celebration of Cynthia's life will be scheduled at a later date. Cynthia was born July 27, 1960, to Raymond and Betty Jean Sandlin in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Born in Kansas and a native of Colorado, she was a former resident of New Castle, Kentucky. A 1978 graduate of Highland High School, she then graduated with a BS in Mathematics from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. She was working with Acxiom LLC as an Expert Data Scientist at the time of her death. Cynthia was a country girl who loved her animals and riding her Harley.

