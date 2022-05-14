Abortion rights protest scheduled for Sunday at Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A large protest is scheduled at the Nebraska State Capitol Sunday to voice concerns over Roe V. Wade. According to Facebook, the event is...www.klkntv.com
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A large protest is scheduled at the Nebraska State Capitol Sunday to voice concerns over Roe V. Wade. According to Facebook, the event is...www.klkntv.com
From the people who claimed men were women and vaxed or lose you job now all of a sudden cant be responsible for their own bodies.
People that think abortion are okay they are wrong since that’s murder and they think they can do anything to there bodies are again there wrong since are bodies are the temple of the Lord !
Comments / 15