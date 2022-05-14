Abortion rights protest scheduled for Sunday at Nebraska State Capitol

Want to change the City of Omaha’s “constitution”?. Well, you have less than four weeks to get your suggestions to the Charter Study Convention. The deadline is June 10. The once-every-ten-years group—this time around it has 15 members—was sworn in and held its first meeting Monday as it prepares to delve into changes to Omaha’s rules and regulations.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO