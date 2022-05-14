ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Abortion rights protest scheduled for Sunday at Nebraska State Capitol

By Alexa Skonieski
klkntv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A large protest is scheduled at the Nebraska State Capitol Sunday to voice concerns over Roe V. Wade. According to Facebook, the event is...

www.klkntv.com

Comments / 15

Kim Brailey
4d ago

From the people who claimed men were women and vaxed or lose you job now all of a sudden cant be responsible for their own bodies.

Reply(2)
6
David Hillman
4d ago

People that think abortion are okay they are wrong since that’s murder and they think they can do anything to there bodies are again there wrong since are bodies are the temple of the Lord !

Reply(1)
4
