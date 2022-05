Round two get underway for these teams tonight as the Carolina Hurricanes will have home-ice advantage against the New York Rangers. The Hurricanes have yet to lose a home game after defeating the Bruins in seven games from round one. The Rangers came back from a 3-1 deficit to the Penguins and ended up winning that series. Who’s going to come out on top in this one? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO