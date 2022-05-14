Lewandowski Wants to Leave Bayern Munich, Club Director Says

The star striker has been with the club for eight seasons.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After spending eight seasons with FC Bayern Munich, striker Robert Lewandowski told the team he would like to play for another team instead of signing an extension.

Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed the news on Saturday, but he mentioned this information doesn’t change the way the club would like to approach Lewandowski’s contract.

“I spoke with Lewa. In that discussion he informed me that he does not want to accept our offer to extend the contract and that he would like to leave the club,” Salihamidzic told Sky Germany, via Reuters . “He said he wants to do something else. But our position has not changed. The fact is he has a contract to June 30, 2023.”

In his time with Bayern Munich, Lewandowski has played in 252 games and recorded 237 goals and 35 assists as one of the cornerstones of the team. He is coming off a season where he scored 34 goals in 33 matches, entering the team’s final match on Saturday,

The club has won the Bundesliga championship every year since Lewandowski arrived, including this season, along with the 2020 Champions League title.

Besides Bayern Munich, Lewandowski is also the captain and leading all-time goalscorer for the Polish National Team, which has already qualified for November’s World Cup.

More Soccer Coverage: