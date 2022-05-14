Armando Bacot set to deliver first pitch at Baltimore Orioles game?

UNC forward Armando Bacot is having a blast this offseason. After announcing he was returning for another year, Bacot has made the rounds this Summer in public.

He was spotted on the set of the Netflix show “Outer Banks” and then was at the Kentucky Derby a few weeks later. But now, Bacot is taking his talents to the baseball field.

According to Jimmy’s Seafood, Bacot is set to throw out the first pitch at this Friday’s Baltimore Orioles game as they host the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards:

Bacot is a Virginia native and Baltimore is not too far from where he grew up in Richmond.

While Bacot has excelled on the basketball court, his baseball skills will be tested as well. He gets one shot at the first pitch and as we’ve seen in the past with other athletes and celebs, first pitches don’t always go so well.

But we trust Bacot can throw a solid pitch.

