ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Armando Bacot set to deliver first pitch at Baltimore Orioles game?

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JiDkk_0feKXkXn00

UNC forward Armando Bacot is having a blast this offseason. After announcing he was returning for another year, Bacot has made the rounds this Summer in public.

He was spotted on the set of the Netflix show “Outer Banks” and then was at the Kentucky Derby a few weeks later. But now, Bacot is taking his talents to the baseball field.

According to Jimmy’s Seafood, Bacot is set to throw out the first pitch at this Friday’s Baltimore Orioles game as they host the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards:

Bacot is a Virginia native and Baltimore is not too far from where he grew up in Richmond.

While Bacot has excelled on the basketball court, his baseball skills will be tested as well. He gets one shot at the first pitch and as we’ve seen in the past with other athletes and celebs, first pitches don’t always go so well.

But we trust Bacot can throw a solid pitch.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Tw itter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace receives great honor

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace will be received a big honor later this summer in a place that means a great deal to him. On June 24, the intersection of 18th street and Hunting Park Ave in Philadelphia will be renamed ‘Rasheed Wallace Road’. Wallace great up in Philadelphia and attended Simon Gratz High School where he was named a two-time All-American, McDonalds All-American and USA Today High School Player of the Year as a senior in 1993. Despite playing just 19 minutes per game his senior season, Wallace averaged 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks per game. Here is a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC guard Anthony Harris takes visit

For the second-straight year, there will be some roster changes for the UNC basketball program in terms of the transfer portal. Following UNC’s run to the national championship game, the Tar Heels received good news with the return of four of their starting lineup. They also received some bad news in terms of the transfer portal. Dawson Garcia and Anthony Harris were the first two players to enter the transfer portal and were followed later on by Kerwin Walton. While Garcia has found a home, it appears as if Harris is getting closer to making a decision. The guard took to social media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Virginia State
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armando Bacot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Seattle Seahawks' win total, Super Bowl, conference and division odds

The Seattle Seahawks begin a new era without quarterback Russell Wilson, whom they traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason after posting the first losing season since 2011 and missing the playoffs for only the second time since Wilson entered the league. What comes next in 2022 is perhaps a rebuild. Below, we look at the Seattle Seahawks’ 2022 NFL futures odds – including win total, division, conference and Super Bowl odds at Tipico Sportsbook – with best bet suggestions among our NFL picks and predictions.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports ranks Kirk Ferentz as the No. 13 Power 5 coach nationally

In a recent ranking of the 65 Power Five head football coaches in the country, CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli ranked Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz at No. 13. Coming in just outside the top 10 says a lot for what Ferentz has been able to build in Iowa City. Known for the consistency and a program that churns out NFL talent year after year, it is no surprise to see Ferentz this high on the list. His tenure at Iowa has been successful by nearly every account and has even picked up steam the last few years. Ferentz climbs four spots...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Unc#Jimmy S Seafood#Orioles#Yankees
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles sign LB Nakobe Dean to rookie deal

The Eagles announced that they’ve signed former Georgia All-American linebacker and third-round pick, Nakobe Dean to his rookie deal. A projected first-round pick, Dean slipped in the draft after rumors swirled surrounding his health and overall durability heading into the 2022 NFL season. Dean is the fourth of five draft picks to sign, joining first-round pick Jordan Davis, and sixth-round picks linebacker Kyron Johnson and tight end Grant Calcaterra, leaving only second-round pick Cam Jurgens as the one unsigned rookie.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Tar Heel Ademola Okulaja passes away

The UNC family received some terrible news on Tuesday when it was announced that former Tar Heels’ basketball player Ademola Okulaja has passed away. Okulaja was 46 and the cause of death was related to his battle with cancer per Inside Carolina. The forward was a four-year player at North Carolina from 1995-99 and was part of Bill Guthridge’s six starters rotation from the 1997-98 season joining Vince Carter, Shammond Williams, Ed Cota, Antawn Jamison and Makhtar N’Diaye. In his time with the Tar Heels, Okulaja reached the Final Four twice. Following his time at North Carolina, Okulaja played overseas for 10...
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State reportedly in lead for big UNC football target?

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are off to a bit of a slow start in terms of the 2023 recruiting class. The Tar Heels have just two recruits verbally committed in the class but do have a bunch of offers out to prospects. That includes a few big prospects in the state of North Carolina and one of those players is four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers. The Rolesville, North Carolina native is ranked No. 59 nationally, No. 10 at his position, and the No. 1 player in the state per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Rogers has a total of 24...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy