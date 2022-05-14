ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas Rangers lineup for May 14, 2022

By Adam J. Morris
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas Rangers lineup for May 14, 2022, against the Boston Red Sox: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers...

www.lonestarball.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Pivetta tosses 2-hitter, Red Sox beat Astros 5-1

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports WriterBOSTON (AP) - Nick Pivetta pitched a two-hitter, Xander Bogaerts hit a solo home run, Rafael Devers added an RBI double and the Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 5-1 on Wednesday night in the rubber match of their three-game series.It marked the first complete game by a Red Sox pitcher since Chris Sale on June 5, 2019, at Kansas City. It was the first at Fenway Park since Rick Porcello against the New York Yankees on Aug. 3, 2018. Kiké Hernández and Christian Vázquez added RBI singles for Boston, which took two of three...
HOUSTON, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

The Dallas Cowboys have a bit of success recently against most of the teams on their schedule

It can often be confusing how an NFL schedule is put together. Using the Dallas Cowboys as an example, we knew every opponent that they would play in 2022 the moment that last season ended. Obviously Dallas would play six games against each of their division rivals, but they were also up to take on the AFC South and NFC North. Given that the last time Dallas faced those divisions on rotation they hosted the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers they are visiting them this year and hosting the other eight.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
0
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy