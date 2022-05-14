Texas Rangers lineup for May 14, 2022

It can often be confusing how an NFL schedule is put together. Using the Dallas Cowboys as an example, we knew every opponent that they would play in 2022 the moment that last season ended. Obviously Dallas would play six games against each of their division rivals, but they were also up to take on the AFC South and NFC North. Given that the last time Dallas faced those divisions on rotation they hosted the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers they are visiting them this year and hosting the other eight.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO