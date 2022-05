Tommy was raised outside Mulberry on his family’s farm. He graduated in 1968 from Clinton Prairie High School then later attended Lincoln Tech in Indianapolis. He had previously worked for Case/New Holland in Lebanon and Federal Mogul in Frankfort. He also worked at Fairfield Manufacturing and left there to pursue a better job at Rostone Manufacturing until they sold the company. He enjoyed tinkering with cars and lawnmowers, fishing with Tom, but his main passion was doing things at the church. He was a longtime member of the Dayton United Methodist Church where he was involved in the Men’s Bible Club and also Bible Study. He formerly attended.

