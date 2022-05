COVINGTON — Two men who were killed when a private plane crashed near the General Mills plant on April 21 have been identified. According to the Covington Police Department, Edward Rodriguez, a 33-year-old Lawrenceville man, and Sergio Gill, 49, a private pilot and flight instructor from Snellville, died in the crash and ensuing explosion and fire shortly after taking off from Covington Municipal Airport on Ga. Highway 142. The CPD said it is not known who was actually flying the plane at the time of the crash.

COVINGTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO