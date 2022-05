Steve Aoki threw the ceremonial first pitch before Monday's game at Fenway Park between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros. Let's just say the DJ missed just a bit high. Aoki soared the baseball way over home plate, and it would have landed in the stands if not for the protective netting. He immediately joins 50 Cent and Carly Rae Jepsen in the discussion for the worst all-time first pitch.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO