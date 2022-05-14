Letter to the Editor: Thank you for your thoughtful response

I grew up in Plumas County and returned to this amazing county as my primary residence a few years ago. The last thing I thought I would do is get involved in local politics. The negativity and he-said, she-said dynamics of it feels wrong. I am an attorney and facts are what matter to me. I have known and appreciated Todd Johns for most of my life, though tangentially from a distance, and more recently, as Plumas County Sheriff as I closely watched his interactions with all of our communities devastated by Covid and Fire. Objectively and factually, he has led this county with nothing but courage and dignity. Throughout this campaign, he has adamantly refused to lower his ethical standards to the level of his opponent who has often led his campaign with mud-slinging. I am disappointed, as I believe many of you are, that I have had to become political to defend a Sheriff who, on his record and integrity, should not have to be defending his position and who should not have been opposed in the first place. I feel it must be ego on Mr. Cline’s side, because I do not see factual reasons to oppose a Sheriff who has been doing an exemplary job.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO