ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

Letter to the Editor: Thank you for your thoughtful response

By Editor
Plumas County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCassie Lavley, I want to thank you for your respectful response to my questions. It was very helpful. It is good that we are having an open dialog, as I think is beneficial for the community as well to see. What I am hearing you say, correct me if...

www.plumasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: We need DWIGHT CLINE for SHERIFF!

I volunteered/worked for 15+ years at the Chester Substation as Sheriff’s Assistant (aka “Substation wife/ mom”), so I got to know the inner workings of the Dept. and the two candidates. We are voting for Dwight Cline for Sheriff because of his selflessness to come out of retirement; for his many years of experience & devotion to Plumas County from Portola to Chester; and his courage to speak honestly about the problems & failures of the present administration. I know him as a true American, a supporter of the 2nd Amendment, self-assured, even tempered, honest & he has a great sense of humor. He will serve this county and the PCSO employees with intelligence, integrity & fairness, he will protect & serve all of our communities…..even during a Dixie fire! We were so disappointed when we returned from evacuation to hear from local RELIABLE sources that Todd Johns essentially failed to come to Chester or even call the brave people who stayed here! Law enforcement, firefighters, medical personnel, merchants & residents should have had the Sheriff’s personal presence & support.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Follow the Facts

I grew up in Plumas County and returned to this amazing county as my primary residence a few years ago. The last thing I thought I would do is get involved in local politics. The negativity and he-said, she-said dynamics of it feels wrong. I am an attorney and facts are what matter to me. I have known and appreciated Todd Johns for most of my life, though tangentially from a distance, and more recently, as Plumas County Sheriff as I closely watched his interactions with all of our communities devastated by Covid and Fire. Objectively and factually, he has led this county with nothing but courage and dignity. Throughout this campaign, he has adamantly refused to lower his ethical standards to the level of his opponent who has often led his campaign with mud-slinging. I am disappointed, as I believe many of you are, that I have had to become political to defend a Sheriff who, on his record and integrity, should not have to be defending his position and who should not have been opposed in the first place. I feel it must be ego on Mr. Cline’s side, because I do not see factual reasons to oppose a Sheriff who has been doing an exemplary job.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Get out there and vote

Some of you may have been following my letters from the beginning where I thanked Tommy Miles the station manager, of KQNY 91.9 FM, Plumas Community Radio, for hosting incumbent Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns and challenger Dwight Cline on his show Community Matters. Since then, he has aired another episode where both men had an opportunity to rebut the other and offer any further information that they wished. Again, this episode is worth a listen.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: We support Froggatt for assessor

We had the pleasure of meeting Cindie Froggatt at two Meet & Greets we attended. We enjoyed getting to know her and found her to be very competent in her understanding of the job of assessor and very kind. She has been the acting assessor and has the endorsement of long-time, retired assessor, Charles Leonhardt, who hired her and worked with her for over 20 years.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester, CA
Crime & Safety
Quincy, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Quincy, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chester, CA
Plumas County News

School board to provide in-person/Zoom meeting option

While Zoom remains a viable option for the public to attend meetings, the school board has opted to resume in-person meetings for themselves and those members of the public who wish to attend face to face. During the May 11 meeting of the Plumas Unified School District governing board, members...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Town hall meeting May 18 to discuss Claremont Fire resiliency

The Mt. Hough Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest will be holding a collaborative town hall meeting on Wednesday, May 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Quincy Public Library, located at 445 Jackson Street. Ranger District employees have been working on the Claremont Forest Resiliency Project which...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Wolf Creek fence project is underway

Caltrans began the Butterfly Two Wolf Creek Rock Fence project May 17 which will completely replace the existing rock fencing at multiple points located on State Route (SR) 70 and 89 in Plumas County. The project also includes culvert rehabilitation. Commuters can expect minimal delays of 5 minutes over the...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#Sheriff Johns#Arpa#Oes
Plumas County News

Quincy Fire District 2022-23 budget notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Quincy Fire. Protection District has adopted a preliminary budget for: Salaries and wages,. services and supplies, and fixed assets, for fiscal year 2022-23. The preliminary budget can be inspected at Quincy Fire Station #1, 505 Lawrence St., between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and that the said Board of Commissioners of said District will meet at the Feather Publishing conference room on 06/9/2022 at the hour of 8:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering any changes and adopting the final budget for said District. A interested citizen may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omission of any item of the budget, or the inclusion of any additional items.
QUINCY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Jewish community excited for new synagogue at Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. — Chabad at Lake Tahoe directors are excited to move forward with a new location after outgrowing its current space in South Lake Tahoe. Co-directors Rabbi Mordey and Shaina Richler, said the Jewish community is excited and have launched the “Tahome” project that included purchasing a new building for $3 million and plans to renovate.
STATELINE, NV
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Music on the Green in Greenville

Music on the Green this past Sunday in Greenville was a wonderful event…. well organized, with a delightful group of performers, and further complemented by lovely weather. It was a big step forward for Greenville. Many thanks to Jane Braxton-Little, Hank Aldrich, Plumas Arts, and everyone else involved with...
GREENVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Culver project begins on 70 in the Canyon on May 23

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans District 2) and Robert J. Frank Construction, Inc. are preparing to begin work on a drainage replacement project on State Route 70 in Plumas County. The $255kproject, which is funded in part by Senate Bill 1, will be replacing five culverts (via cut and cover method) from just west of the Grizzly Creek Bridge to approximately 2 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 (Greenville Wye).
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Mr. Hagwood do the job you were elected to do

You were not elected district supervisor to advise your constituents on how to vote. You were elected to represent them, no matter their political preferences, including those that differ from your own. Using your elected title beneath your name on the envelope and on the letter that I received from you implies “county business.”
QUINCY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Homeless campfire in Chico Saturday night

CHICO, Calif, - The Chico Fire Department extinguished a homeless campfire in Chico on Saturday night. Chico Fire told Action News Now that when crews arrived on scene two tents were on fire in a homeless camp off of Hazel and 9th Street. Crews were able to keep the fire...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Homeless people living out of RVs don't know where to move next

CHICO, Calif. - Time is running out for homeless people living in tents or parking on Chico City property. Outreach and engagement have been out at Lower Bidwell Park, Annie’s Glen and Downtown Chico for the past two weeks evaluating homeless people to determine if the Pallet Shelter or Torres Shelter site may be a good fit for them.
CHICO, CA
Sierra Sun

Stolen vehicle, $800 in groceries recovered by Grass Valley police

Grass Valley police around 1 p.m. Tuesday recovered a vehicle near the 200 block of Dorsey Drive that had been reported stolen out of Chico, police said. The white minivan was first spotted by officers in the Glenbrook Basin when the vehicle passed a K-9 unit along the 200 block of Sutton Way, Sgt. Clint Bates said.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter: May 6-12 – lots of strange happenings out there

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for May 6-May 12, 2022. May 6.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Everyone enjoys a nice spring day

Norm Williams, who regularly contributes his photos to our monthly magazine High Country Life shared these photos of a bear that he observed for about half an hour enjoying a warm spring day in a meadow about five minutes from Chester.
CHESTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy