Social Media reacts to Husker Softball winning the Big Ten Tournament

By Evan Bredeson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHkqK_0feKWIYq00

The Nebraska Softball team won the Big Ten Conference  Tournament Championship on Saturday afternoon, defeating Michigan. It’s the first Tournament Championship for the Huskers since joining the Big Ten in 2011 and the first time the program has won one since 2004, when Nebraska won the Big XII Tournament. The win gives Nebraska an automatic birth into the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament, their first birth since 2016.

The NCAA tournament selection show will be on ESPN2 on Sunday, May 15th, at 6:00 pm CT. Regionals will run from May 20-22, and the Super Regionals from May 26-29. The Women’s College World Series will go from June 2-10 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Scroll below and look at some of the social media reactions to the Husker’s Big Ten Championship!!

The Athletic Director Celebrates

https://twitter.com/TrevAlberts/status/1525531220410372096

Game Highlights

https://twitter.com/HuskerSoftball/status/1525494516764946432

https://twitter.com/HuskerSoftball/status/1525528648928751617

https://twitter.com/HuskerSoftball/status/1525529362778312710

https://twitter.com/HuskerSoftball/status/1525533261824282624

https://twitter.com/HuskerSoftball/status/1525535890331803648

https://twitter.com/HuskerSoftball/status/1525251690127056896

Media Reacts to Huskers Win

https://twitter.com/OWHhuskers/status/1525532309918711808

https://twitter.com/LJSHuskers/status/1525532133468655617

https://twitter.com/Sean_Callahan/status/1525531451588059140

https://twitter.com/AdamKruegerTV/status/1525537800787005441

https://twitter.com/MattFosterTV/status/1525531007302123520

https://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1525531449574797312?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Big Ten Champions!!!

https://twitter.com/HuskerSoftball/status/1525541484132331520

https://twitter.com/HuskerSoftball/status/1525530919280451589

