ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Jurgen Klopp And Sadio Mane Celebrate Liverpool Winning The FA Cup

By Matt Thielen
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXco0_0feKWBNl00

Liverpool won the FA Cup and Jurgen Klopp and Sadio Mane celebrated with the travelling supporters.

Liverpool are this years FA Cup champions. The Reds defeated a very impressive Chelsea side once again on penalties after the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Jurgen Klopp's side won on penalties 6-5 with Kostas Tsimikas scoring the final penalty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xx67l_0feKWBNl00

IMAGO / PA Images

With this victory, Jurgen Klopp has won every possible trophy that he can with Liverpool; Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Premier League Title.

In typical Jurgen Klopp fashion, the German manager celebrated with the Liverpool supporters with several fist pumps.

This time, however, Sadio Mane joined the manager in the iconic celebration.

Sadio Mane missed his penalty earlier but as he said in his post-match interview, "it doesn't matter now. Thank you, Alisson!"

Liverpool play again in just a few days against Southampton in a must-win Premier League match if the Reds want to keep their quadruple hopes alive.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Minamino seems happy to revel in his cult hero status and Origi has a knack for big goals but Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gomez need more game time... Are Klopp's 'Ferraris in the garage' at Liverpool REALLY content with a bit-part role?

Jurgen Klopp described them as his 'Ferraris in the garage' - not the regular players but those on stand-by fuelled and fired up for when the occasion demands it. They are the fringe first-teamers and youngsters who have stepped in when called upon to power Liverpool through what will be a gruelling 63-game pursuit of an unrivalled Quadruple.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Liverpool have got more chance of winning the Champions League': Jamie Carragher insists Jurgen Klopp would be wrong to risk Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk against Southampton as they have an '80% chance' of beating Real Madrid

Jamie Carragher is adamant that Jurgen Klopp won't risk Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk when Liverpool face Southampton on Tuesday. Although Liverpool can still win the Premier League title - they are four points behind Manchester City with a game in hand - Carragher feels that Klopp's priority will be on securing Champions League glory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kostas Tsimikas
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alisson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Premier League Title#German#Southampton#Super Sadio#Brand New Liverpool#Bayern Munich
BBC

Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BBC Sport: "Incredibly disappointed. The way we started to the finish, Newcastle were better. They deserved to win by a mile. It's a really difficult one to accept. "We have to cope with those nights [including the defeat by Spurs] and we didn't cope with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NBC Sports

What’s to play for in the Premier League in the final week?

With 36.6 matchweeks of the 2021-22 Premier League season in the books, everything is still to play for, from the title race all the way down to the relegation battle. The title race is still on, the top-four race is still on, Europa League qualification is still up for grabs, as are two places in the top half (with six sides still in contention) and one spot in next season’s Premier League.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Joe Gomez suffers injury 10 days ahead of Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp will once again be cursing his luck ahead of the Champions League final, as another of his players came off injured. This time the unfortunate player in question was Joe Gomez. The Liverpool defender had begun the move which led to their equaliser from right-back, playing the ball...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Blackburn holding off Man United, Chelsea securing the crown in style against Wigan and Sergio Aguero's incredible late winner against QPR... the EIGHT times the Premier League title went to the final day as Liverpool bid to overhaul Man City

Liverpool ensured they will keep their Premier League title hopes alive after seeing off Southampton despite making nine changes at St Mary's - with Klopp masterminding a 2-1 with a new look side. Manchester City will be frustrated that the Saints failed to get the job done after going in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy