Watch: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Lifts The FA Cup Trophy | Hendo Shuffle

After winning the FA Cup, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifted the trophy and did the famous 'Hendo Shuffle'.

Liverpool are this year's FA Cup champions. The Reds defeated a very impressive Chelsea side once again on penalties after the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Jurgen Klopp's side won on penalties 6-5 with Kostas Tsimikas scoring the final penalty.

IMAGO / PA Images

With this victory, Jurgen Klopp has won every possible trophy that he can with Liverpool; Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Premier League Title.

The Reds, of course, were treated to yet another Hendo Shuffle as Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifted the FA Cup.

Surrounded by Ibrahima Konate and backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Henderson raised Liverpool's second trophy of the season.

Liverpool play yet another important match in just a few days as they face Southampton in a Premier League match.

Manchester City, Liverpool's title rivals, play West Ham tomorrow in a match that will decide how Jurgen Klopp lines up on Tuesday.

