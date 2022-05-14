ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

What is the Toughest Stretch of Games on the 49ers 2022 Schedule?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
All49ers
All49ers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kaRkq_0feKVryi00

There is a specific stretch of opponents that the 49ers will face in 2022 that’ll prove the most difficult.

The 49ers now know the structure of their regular season schedule.

And with any schedule in the NFL, there are are rough and easy stretches. For this article, I’ll be identifying the most difficult stretch for the 49ers this season. Whether it is facing two elite teams back-to-back on the road, or facing a trap game on a short week. The 49ers will certainly have their fits for a string of games.

So what is the toughest stretch of games on the 49ers’ schedule?

To be honest, this year’s schedule looks the most tame in recent memory. There isn’t necessarily a stretch of games that the 49ers face that has me wondering how they’ll handle it. The only stretch of games that I envision right now giving the 49ers trouble the most is Week 7 to 11. And even that stretch of games has the 49ers hitting the Bye week in the middle, so they’ll be able to catch themselves if they slip up.

I chose this streak of games due to how it starts out for the 49ers. They’ll have to face the Chiefs at home, which by no means will be easy. The conditions for this game will be tricky as the 49ers will be returning from Atlanta after playing in a 10 A.M. body-clock game. The Falcons stink, so perhaps it won’t be a drawn out game. Still, cross-country travel and back before facing the Chiefs could have an effect on the Niners

Following the Chiefs, the 49ers have a Week 8 appointment with their division rival Rams in Los Angeles. Facing the Chiefs, then the Rams in back-to-back weeks alone is going to demand the 49ers’ best. It’ll surely be difficult, but their energy and efforts for this games will be rewarded as the Niners head into a Bye after in Week 9. Coming out of the Bye and into Week 10 is a date with the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. The Chargers are no pushovers. Their defense looks poised to be elite this year and they have a premier quarterback in Justin Herbert. It’s no wonder the NFL gave the Niners a Bye week right before this game. Having them face the Chiefs, Rams, and Chargers three weeks straight would probably be the toughest three-game stretch in all of football.

To cap off the toughest stretch in 2022, the 49ers head for Mexico City to face the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Arizona might not be a great team next year, but they always manage to make it a challenge for the 49ers. They’re by no means going to be slouches for this matchup. San Francisco will have their work cut out for them.

If it wasn’t for that Week 9 Bye, then the 49ers would’ve been in for most difficult battles of any team. Regardless, it is still a tough stretch and the Niners should feel immensely grateful that a Bye week breaks that four-game stretch apart. Once the 49ers get through that stretch, they should be able to manage the rest of their schedule much easier after being battle tested the last five weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

This Blockbuster Trade has Packers Trading Star Running Back for Star Wide Receiver

We have officially reached the middle of May and the Green Bay Packers have yet to add any veteran wide receivers to their roster (outside of Watkins). At this point most of the big name wide receivers that figured to be on the market have made amends or been traded… except for one. AJ Brown was traded to Philadelphia. Deebo Samuel has seemed to make amends with the 49ers. DK Metcalf said himself that he thinks a deal will get done with Seattle. Terry McLaurin…. contract talks have gone no where.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons sign former Packers Starting Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement with a former Packers and Lions wide receiver. The move comes shortly after the Falcons signed quarterback Marcus Mariota, and drafted Desmond Ridder. With the suspension of Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season, the Falcons are in need of wide receiver help.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
Popculture

Former Saints Coach Sean Payton Lands New NFL Job

Sean Payton is returning to the NFL (kind of). According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the former New Orleans Saints head coach has accepted a job with Fox. Payton will work in the studio as an NFL analyst throughout the 2022 season, and it's believed he will join the Fox NFL Sunday crew when Jimmy Johnson is off.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Russell Wilson Today

It's good to be Russell Wilson. The Denver Broncos star quarterback is celebrating his star wife, Ciara, for her iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot on Monday morning. Ciara is one of four models that earned a cover for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Wilson, who married Ciara in 2016,...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: Baker Mayfield Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson Trip

Deshaun Watson is reportedly taking his Browns teammates on a trip to the Bahamas for an offseason workout and some bonding. The Browns' new quarterback is reportedly inviting his teammates on the offensive side of the ball for the trip. However, Baker Mayfield will reportedly not be coming along. Cleveland.com's...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Falcons#American Football#Chiefs
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New England Patriots cut ties with a notable quarterback on Monday. New England signed former Miami and Houston quarterback D'Eriq King following the 2022 NFL Draft. King was viewed as a versatile player, who could perhaps develop into a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks Nick Saban Is Worried About 1 Major Program

During a recent interview with ESPN's Paul Finebaum at the Regions Tradition, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he'd like to see more parity in college football. "One of the things I'd like to see us be able to work back to is everything in college football has always had parity," Saban said. "Same scholarships, same academic support, healthcare, whatever it is. I don't think we have that balance right now, which can affect the parity of college football and college athletics as a whole."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
brownsnation.com

Browns Fans React To Another QB Signing

An unexpected piece of news came out of Cleveland Browns‘ rookie camp over the weekend. The Browns signed Alcorn State left-handed quarterback Felix Harper. The quarterback room is now a party of five with Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, Joshua Dobbs, and Harper. Here is how Browns fans...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Drew Brees remains under contract with Saints

If Drew Brees is truly thinking about coming back — and it’s impossible to tell from his Sunday tweet whether he is — the Saints have dibs on him, if they want him. According to the Saints, Brees remains on the team’s reserve/retired list. It happened after he reduced his base salary from $25 million to the minimum of $1.075 million in 2021, and then retired after June 1, splitting the cap charge associated with his departure over two years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Look: Steve Young Has A Message For Baker Mayfield

Legendary NFL quarterback Steve Young isn't on Baker Mayfield's side when it comes to his issues with the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield asked out of Cleveland a couple of months ago after it was revealed that the team was aggressively pursuing Deshaun Watson. Once the Browns got Watson, that trade request...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

49ers Released Tight End On Tuesday Afternoon

The San Francisco 49ers made some changes to their depth chart at tight end this Tuesday. San Francisco announced that it signed tight end Troy Fumagalli to a one-year deal. In order to make room for him, the team waived tight end Garrett Walston. Fumagalli, 27, was selected by the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Malik Willis Made His Opinion On Ryan Tannehill Very Clear

Ryan Tannehill drew criticism for saying he wouldn't "mentor" rookie quarterback Malik Willis. But the Tennessee Titans first-year quarterback has made it clear that Tannehill is a good dude. Speaking to the media last week, Willis explained that Tannehill's comments were overblown. Willis said that Tannehill is a "good dude."
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Reportedly Landed Job For 2022 Season

Despite stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints at the end of the 2021 season, Sean Payton is staying fairly close to the game of football via his new job. According to ProFootballTalk, Payton has taken a job at Fox. He will be working in the Fox studio and may be a part-time replacement for FOX NFL Sunday star Jimmy Johnson.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Plans Special Browns Trip: NFL World Reacts

Deshaun Watson is reportedly planning a special trip for his Browns teammates. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the superstar quarterback is treating his Browns teammates to a Bahamas trip. "Deshaun Watson is treating the offense to the Bahamas this weekend. The trip is for team-building and football chemistry as...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

The Cardinals Signed A New Quarterback On Monday

Among the players the Arizona Cardinals signed from their rookie minicamp over the weekend was quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. Guarantano, who went undrafted last month, spent last season playing for Washington State. He completed 33 of 49 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Broncos Rookie Goes Down During Minicamp Practice

Denver Broncos sixth-round defensive lineman Matt Henningsen limped off the field at the UC Health Training Center on Saturday as the team conducted its second and final rookie minicamp session. In a post-practice press gathering, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero confirmed that Henningsen will be "OK" after sustaining a "little,...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Colts could sign veteran QB after trading for Matt Ryan?

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and company are hoping they upgraded at the quarterback position this offseason by trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and then acquiring one-time Most Valuable Player Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. It appears Indianapolis isn't out of the quarterback market quite yet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/49ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy