What is the Toughest Stretch of Games on the 49ers 2022 Schedule?

There is a specific stretch of opponents that the 49ers will face in 2022 that’ll prove the most difficult.

The 49ers now know the structure of their regular season schedule.

And with any schedule in the NFL, there are are rough and easy stretches. For this article, I’ll be identifying the most difficult stretch for the 49ers this season. Whether it is facing two elite teams back-to-back on the road, or facing a trap game on a short week. The 49ers will certainly have their fits for a string of games.

So what is the toughest stretch of games on the 49ers’ schedule?

To be honest, this year’s schedule looks the most tame in recent memory. There isn’t necessarily a stretch of games that the 49ers face that has me wondering how they’ll handle it. The only stretch of games that I envision right now giving the 49ers trouble the most is Week 7 to 11. And even that stretch of games has the 49ers hitting the Bye week in the middle, so they’ll be able to catch themselves if they slip up.

I chose this streak of games due to how it starts out for the 49ers. They’ll have to face the Chiefs at home, which by no means will be easy. The conditions for this game will be tricky as the 49ers will be returning from Atlanta after playing in a 10 A.M. body-clock game. The Falcons stink, so perhaps it won’t be a drawn out game. Still, cross-country travel and back before facing the Chiefs could have an effect on the Niners

Following the Chiefs, the 49ers have a Week 8 appointment with their division rival Rams in Los Angeles. Facing the Chiefs, then the Rams in back-to-back weeks alone is going to demand the 49ers’ best. It’ll surely be difficult, but their energy and efforts for this games will be rewarded as the Niners head into a Bye after in Week 9. Coming out of the Bye and into Week 10 is a date with the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. The Chargers are no pushovers. Their defense looks poised to be elite this year and they have a premier quarterback in Justin Herbert. It’s no wonder the NFL gave the Niners a Bye week right before this game. Having them face the Chiefs, Rams, and Chargers three weeks straight would probably be the toughest three-game stretch in all of football.

To cap off the toughest stretch in 2022, the 49ers head for Mexico City to face the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Arizona might not be a great team next year, but they always manage to make it a challenge for the 49ers. They’re by no means going to be slouches for this matchup. San Francisco will have their work cut out for them.

If it wasn’t for that Week 9 Bye, then the 49ers would’ve been in for most difficult battles of any team. Regardless, it is still a tough stretch and the Niners should feel immensely grateful that a Bye week breaks that four-game stretch apart. Once the 49ers get through that stretch, they should be able to manage the rest of their schedule much easier after being battle tested the last five weeks.