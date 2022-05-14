NLHS announces the 2022-2023 drum majors || Sponsored by Quality Care ER

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar County, TX

NLHS announces the 2022-2023 drum majors

By eExtra News
 4 days ago

The 2022-2023 North Lamar High School drum majors are Nelissa Chennault, Dylan Melvin, and Jaden Brown. Nelissa Chennault, is a trombone player and will be a senior next...

New, free music concert series launches in downtown Paris || 903 Sunsets

This summer music series will be on the square with a beer garden, food trucks, and vendors surrounding the fountain. A new, free music concert series is soon launching in downtown Paris, thanks to the Paris Visitors and Conventional Council. This summer music series will be on the square with...
Paul David Griffin || Obituary

Paul Griffin (1966-2022) Paul David Griffin passed from this life on the morning of May 14, 2022, in his home in Paris, TX. Paul Griffin (1966-2022) Paul David Griffin passed from this life on the morning of May 14, 2022, in his home in Paris, TX. Paul was born in Paris on October 17, 1966, but spent most of his life in Oklahoma. He graduated from Coweta High School where he wrestled. He was a member of Coweta’s first-ever State Championship team in 1985. In those days Paul enjoyed playing in the mud in his big 4-wheel drive truck. Paul was always an adventure seeker and loved to be on the lake. However, his passion ultimately became taking to the roads on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He worked hard in construction most of his life. He raised and adored 4 children. He was a loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to all that knew him. Perhaps his most special moment late in life was recently becoming a grandfather to baby Gracelynn Rose.
Jesse Andrew Robinson || Obituary

Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting www.fry-gibbs.com. Jesse Andrew Robinson, of Roxton, passed away May 13, 2022 in Paris. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, May 19, 2022 in the Restland Cemetery in Roxton. Family will receive friends from 5:00 PM till 7:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Masonic services will be conducted at the service.
Public invited to memorial service Thursday for fallen LEOs

The public is invited to attend a memorial ceremony for fallen law enforcement officers on Thursday at the fountain downtown on the square at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend a memorial ceremony for fallen law enforcement officers on Thursday at the fountain downtown on the square at 6 p.m.
Temporary signage to be enforced

During the past three months, the City of Paris, based on enforcement priorities of the City Council, has undertaken an initiative of temporary sign enforcement throughout the entire City. During the past three months, the City of Paris, based on enforcement priorities of the City Council, has undertaken an initiative...
Paris daily crime report || May 16, 2022

Paris Police responded to 201 calls for service and arrested 12 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on May 15, 2022. Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 300 block of NE 29th St at 10:21 A.M. on May 13, 2022. The victim reported that they had been away from the residence since the previous day and upon returning, found that someone had removed a window air-conditioner from a window to gain entry. The victim reported that numerous firearms had been removed from the house. The incident is under investigation.
Lamar County Sheriff inmate booking report || May 18, 2022

MOORE, CAMRON THOMAS – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLE. BROWN, SHAREE ANTREANETTE – VIOL OF PAROLE/ Manslaughter. KING, ANTON DJUAN – THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K; JN/FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS. HILL, CEDRIC DWAYNE – THEFT PROP >=$100<$750. LITTLE, BRANDON KEITH – BONDSURR// ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE...
Jaden Brown
Billy Joel
John Adams
Paris police arrest report || May 18, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Baldwin,Zadarrius Dashawn – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE. Ewing,Octavious Jamal – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY. Fullenwider,Gary Wayne – POSS CS PG 1 <1G (TWO COUNTS) Hill,Cedric Dewayne – THEFT PROP >=$100<$750...
