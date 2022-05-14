NLHS announces the 2022-2023 drum majors || Sponsored by Quality Care ER

Paul Griffin (1966-2022) Paul David Griffin passed from this life on the morning of May 14, 2022, in his home in Paris, TX. Paul Griffin (1966-2022) Paul David Griffin passed from this life on the morning of May 14, 2022, in his home in Paris, TX. Paul was born in Paris on October 17, 1966, but spent most of his life in Oklahoma. He graduated from Coweta High School where he wrestled. He was a member of Coweta’s first-ever State Championship team in 1985. In those days Paul enjoyed playing in the mud in his big 4-wheel drive truck. Paul was always an adventure seeker and loved to be on the lake. However, his passion ultimately became taking to the roads on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He worked hard in construction most of his life. He raised and adored 4 children. He was a loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to all that knew him. Perhaps his most special moment late in life was recently becoming a grandfather to baby Gracelynn Rose.

PARIS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO