ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Back to normal? Cannes Film Festival prepares to party

By By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8T68_0feKUdyP00

After the 2020 Cannes Film Festival was canceled by the pandemic and the 2021 edition was scaled back — even kisses were forbade on the red carpet — the lavish French Riviera cinema soiree is set to return with a festival that promises to be something like normal.

Or at least Cannes’ very particular brand of normal, where for 12 days formal wear and film mingle in sun-dappled splendor, stopwatch-timed standing ovations stretch for minutes on end and director names like “Kore-eda” and “Denis” are spoken with hushed reverence.

What passes for the usual at Cannes has never been especially ordinary, but it has proven remarkably resilient to the fluctuations of time. Since its first festival, in 1946 on the heels of World War II, Cannes has endured as a maximalist spectacle that puts world cinema and Cote d’Azur glamour in the spotlight. This year marks Cannes’ 75 anniversary.

“Hopefully it will back to a normal Cannes now,” says Ruben Östlund, who returns this year with the social satire “Triangle of Sadness,” a follow-up to his Palme d’Or-winning 2017 film “The Square.”

“It’s a fantastic place if you’re a filmmaker. You feel like you have the attention of the cinema world,” adds Östlund. “To hear the buzz that’s going on, people talking about the different films. Hopefully, they’re talking about your film.”

This year’s Cannes, which opens Tuesday with the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius’ zombie movie “Z,” will unfold against not just the late ebbs of the pandemic and the rising tide of streaming but the largest war Europe has seen since WWII, in Ukraine. Begun as a product of war — the festival was initially launched as a French rival to the Venice Film Festival, which Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler had begun interfering with — this year’s Cannes will again resound with the echoes of a not-so-far-away conflict.

Cannes organizers have barred Russians with ties to the government from the festival. Set to screen are several films from prominent Ukrainian filmmakers, including Sergei Loznitsa’s documentary “The Natural History of Destruction.” Footage shot by Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius before he was killed in Mariupol in April will also be shown by his fiancée, Hanna Bilobrova.

At the same time, Cannes will host more Hollywood star wattage than it has for three years. Joseph Kosinski’s pandemic-delayed “Top Gun: Maverick” will be screened shortly before it opens in theaters. Tom Cruise will walk the carpet and sit for a rare, career-spanning interview.

“Every director’s dream is to be able to go to Cannes someday,” says Kosinski. “To go there with this film and with Tom, to screen it there and be a part of the retrospective they’re going to do for him, it’s going to be a once in a lifetime experience.”

Warner Bros. will premiere Baz Luhrmann’s splashy “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. George Miller, last in Cannes with “Mad Max: Fury Road,” will debut his fantasy epic “Thee Thousand Years of Longing,” with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. Ethan Coen will premiere his first film without his brother Joel, “Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind,” a documentary about the rock ‘n’ roll legend made with archival footage. Also debuting: James Gray’s “Armageddon Time,” a New York-set semi-autobiographical coming-of-age tale with Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong.

Far from all of Hollywood will be present. Cannes’ regulations regarding theatrical release have essentially ruled out streaming services from the competition lineup from which the Palme d’Or winner is chosen. This year’s jury is headed by French actor Vincent Lindon.

Last year’s Palme winner, Julia Ducournau’s explosive “Titane,” which starred Lindon, was only the second time Cannes’ top honor went to a female filmmaker. This year, there are five movies directed by women in competition for the Palme, a record for Cannes but a low percentage compared to other international festivals.

This year’s lineup, too, is full of festival veterans and former Palme winners, including Hirokazu Kore-eda (“Broker”), Christian Mungiu’s (“RMN”) and Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardennes (“Tori and Lokita”). Iconoclast filmmakers like Claire Denis (“Stars at Noon”), David Cronenberg (“Crimes of the Future”) and Park Chan-wook (“Decision to Leave”) are also up for the Palme, as is Kelly Reichardt, who reteams with Michelle Williams in “Showing Up.”

Even with a robust slate full of Cannes all-stars, how much can the festival really revert back to old times? Last year’s light-on-crowds edition included masking inside theaters and regular COVID-19 testing for attendees. It still produced some of the year’s most acclaimed films, including the best picture-nominated “Drive My Car,” “The Worst Person in the World” and “A Hero.” Cannes remains an unparalleled platform for the best in cinema, while still susceptible to criticisms of representation.

What’s not likely to return anytime soon is the same amount of partying that characterized the years where Harvey Weinstein was a ubiquitous figure at the festival. COVID-19 concerns aren’t gone. Attendees won’t be tested and are strongly encouraged to mask. Few non-streaming companies have the budgets for lavish parties. Crowds will be back at Cannes but to what extent?

“It’s going to be different than it’s ever been before,” says Tom Bernard, co-president of Sony Pictures Classic and a longtime Cannes regular. “Are they going to have parties? Are they going to have COVID concerns? Or is everyone going to go there and just try to ignore stuff?”

Bernard has noticed some practices in the Cannes market, where distribution rights for films are bought and sold, remain virtual. Initial meet-and-greets with sellers, in which executives and producers typically hop between hotels along the Croisette, have taken place largely on Zoom before the festival, he says. Deal-making has gotten more focused. Cannes, known for being both high-minded and frivolous, has perhaps grown slightly more sober.

“It’s a reshuffle of an event that’s always been sort of the same, in every way,” says Bernard. “The routine, I think, will change.”

One thing that can relied on with ironclad certainty at Cannes is frequent and ardent overtures to the primacy of the big screen, despite ongoing sea changes in the film industry. Some films, like Östlund’s, which co-stars Woody Harrelson, will hope to straddle the disparate movie worlds that collide in Cannes.

“The goal we set out for ourselves,” says Östlund, “was to combine the best parts of the American cinema with the European cinema, to try to do something that’s really entertaining and at the same time thought-provoking.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kate Beckinsale Set To Star In Spy Thriller ‘Canary Black’ For ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel & Anton — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale (Underworld) has been set to star in action spy thriller Canary Black from Taken and Peppermint director Pierre Morel. Producer, financier and sales firm Anton (Greenland) is launching the project for the Cannes market. The Matthew Kennedy (Inheritance) script will see Beckinsale play top level CIA agent Avery Graves who is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. The project is being produced by Anton’s Sebastien...
MOVIES
Variety

Is Cannes Destined to Become Next COVID Super-Spreader?

Click here to read the full article. While we don’t yet know what the hottest red carpet accessory will be on the famed steps of the Cannes Film Festival’s Grand Théâtre Lumière, we can tell you what it’s not: a surgical mask. Like most of the world, France has relaxed its safety protocols around COVID-19 despite the ongoing transmission of the highly-infectious Omicron variant, and that extends to the annual celebration of cinema on the French Riviera. Kicking off on Tuesday, industry players and Hollywood stars began pouring into the coastal city on Monday feeling twinges of excitement at the most...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

What Makes Tom Cruise’s Star Shine So Brightly? Directors Share Their Insights – Cannes Disruptors

Click here to read the full article. Top Gun: Maverick’s Cannes Film Festival premiere marks another high point in the movie star career of Tom Cruise. The actor turns 60 on July 3, and unlike most leading men of that age who become quicker to call for the stunt double, Cruise shows little evidence of slowing down after 43 films. If anything, his Mission: Impossible stunts seem to grow more ambitiously dangerous, not to mention the fact that he and director Doug Liman will become the first to actually shoot a space film in space for real—aboard one of Elon...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Sergei Loznitsa
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Vincent Lindon
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Benito Mussolini
Person
Michel Hazanavicius
Person
Ruben Östlund
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Variety

MK2 Films Bows Sales on New Movies From Justine Triet, Maya Dreifuss at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. MK2 Films, which is presenting six movies at the Cannes Film Festival, will be attending the market with a pair of hot new titles, French director Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” and Israeli helmer Maya Dreifuss’s “Highway 65.” “Anatomy of a Fall” stars Sandra Hüller, the critically acclaimed German actor of “Toni Erdmann,” as an enigmatic German novelist who is arrested after the mysterious death of her husband at their chalet in the French Alps. The court case examines every aspect of the relationship she had with her husband, while her visually impaired...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Venice Film Festival#Documentary Film#French
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Sony Pictures Classics Takes Davy Chou’s ‘All the People I’ll Never Be’

On the eve of Cannes’ market kickoff, Sony Pictures Classics has picked up Davy Chou’s Un Certain Regard contender All the People I’ll Never Be for North America, Latin America, Middle East, Australia and New Zealand. In a parallel announcement, it was revealed that the film will be retitled after Cannes to Return To Seoul. Produced by Charlotte Vincent under her Aurora Films banner and Katia Khazak, co-produced by Hanneke Van Der Tas, Cassandre Warnauts, and Jean-Yves Roubin, and associate produced by Ha Min-Ho and Chou, the film stars Park Ji-Min, Oh Kwang-Rok, Guka Han, Kim Sun-Young, Yoann Zimmer and Louis-Do...
MOVIES
WWD

Cannes Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise and Kristen Stewart

Click here to read the full article. Before Queen Elizabeth II’s, there’s another platinum jubilee on the calendar this summer and this one involves red carpet royalty. Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Anthony Hopkins and Kristen Stewart are among the luminaries who will stride the famous steps at this year’s Cannes Film Festival to celebrate its 75th birthday, which opens Tuesday night. Cruise will bring his megawatt star power to town with the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film that propelled him to global fame as a hot shot pilot. It’s been 30 years since he...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: War Epic ‘10,000 Nights in the Jungle’ Sells to Dark Star for U.S. (Exclusive)

Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, the Cesar Award-winning WWII epic that bowed in the Un Certain Regard sidebar of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, has found a home in the U.S. Dark Star Pictures has acquired the North American distribution rights to the film and is now planning a fall 2022 theatrical release, starting in New York City and Los Angeles before expanding across the country. The film will then be released on demand, on digital platforms and Blu-ray later this year.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes According to... IFC Films Head of Acquisition Scott ShoomanCannes Flashback: David Bowie Made His...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

IFC Films Buys Cristian Mungiu’s ‘R.M.N.’ Ahead of Cannes Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. IFC Films has acquired North American rights to “R.M.N.,” the new film from acclaimed writer, director and producer Cristian Mungiu, ahead of its world premiere in Cannes this week. It’s a grand reunion for the indie studio and the director, marking their fifth distribution collaboration. IFC Films will release “R.M.N.” theatrically in 2022. It may have been a wise preemptive buy. The director’s films tend to get an award-winning reception in the South of France. Mungiu previously won the Palme d’Or in 2007 for “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days,” a drama about...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Demi Moore Shares Sweet Throwback With Bruce Willis Ahead Of Cannes And His Wife Emma Responded

The world is gearing up once again to see what upcoming movies will become the most talked about at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. As such, memories of festivals past tend to come up as the countdown continues to progress, with Demi Moore being the latest star to share such a sweet throwback. Taking to social media, the actor shared a photo of herself and Bruce Willis on the red carpet, with Willis’s wife Emma responding in support.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Cannes Film Festival Gives Update On Early Ticketing Problems

Click here to read the full article. The Cannes Film Festival, which gets underway this week, has given an update following complaints from journalists Monday about online ticketing issues. The festival said that difficulties “are very likely due to acts aimed at saturating the site with ticket requests, thus preventing festival-goers from accessing it.” Earlier in the day, festival head Thierry Frémaux had told journalists at a press event that the festival was experiencing attacks by online bots, which could be part of the problem. The festival has also added a portal (click here) where journalists can “more easily access online bookings.” Below is...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Puts a Bigger Spotlight on Sustainability

After a 2020 cancellation and a muted 2021, this year’s Cannes Film Festival is expected to bring hordes of A-listers, top-level executives, and fervent festivalgoers back to the Croisette. And while this likely means a bigger boon for the entertainment business and local economy, the environmental toll of the storied French fest has begun to be taken into greater consideration. Ahead of last year’s 74th iteration, the festival outlined a 12-point series of measures that are meant to lessen its environmental impact, noting that “the time has come for a radically different way of producing a major international event.” These included...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Is the Fest Ready for TikTok Creators?

A new kind of content is coming to the Croisette. This year the Cannes Film Festival, which prides itself as the preeminent showcase for global cinema, is debuting a partnership with the world’s buzziest and fastest-growing social media app, TikTok, marking the fest’s first official rendezvous with a digital platform.More from The Hollywood ReporterNo 'Top Gun: Maverick' Party in Cannes? Blame the British RoyalsEthical Jewelry Stunners for Cannes' Red CarpetUkrainian Band Kalush Orchestra Wins Eurovision Amid War Excusez-moi — exactly how is this pact going to play out? That’s the question that’s been on the minds of many festival veterans, especially those...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Cannes rolls out red carpet for 75th film festival

After a cancelled 2020 edition and a scaled back gathering last year, the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday rolled out the red carpet for what organizers hope will be a fully resuscitated French Riviera spectacular. The 75th Cannes Film Festival is set to open Tuesday night with the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius' zombie comedy “Final Cut.” Over the next 12 days, 21 films will vie for the festival's prestigious top award, the Palme d'Or, while a handful of high-profile Hollywood titles — including “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Three Thousand Years of Longing” — will also launch in Cannes....
MOVIES
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
167
Followers
245
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy