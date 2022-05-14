Future Pitt WR Che Nwabuko Shows Off Elite Speed

Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi couldn’t help but notice his future receiver’s blazing speed.

View the original article to see embedded media.

PITTSBURGH -- At the Texas High School state track championships, a running back in the Pitt Panthers' 2022 recruiting class took home three gold medals and won them in impressive fashion.

Reciever Che Nwabuko, a three-star prospect from Manor, Texas, showed off some elite speed this weekend and helped Manor High School to a third-place finish in the 5A conference at the University Interscholastic League Championships.

Nwabuko led off his title-winning Friday by running in and winning the four by 400-meter race with teammates Ian Collins, LaDontae Carter and Trevon Harris. The Manor team ran a 40.52 - a school record. They finished 0.18 seconds ahead of the runner-ups.

Nwabuko concluded his day by winning his third gold medal and setting yet another Manor High School record, this time in the 100-meter dash. He won with a time of 10.17, pulling away easily from his competition in the closing strides and catching the eye of both Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi and defensive coordinator Randy Bates in the process.

Next up was the 200-meter dash and Nwabuko, clearly unsatisfied with just breaking his own school's records, shattered a conference record as well. His 20.53 time was not just the fastest all-time at Manor, but in the history of conference 5A as well. He just narrowly edged the runner-up, besting him by 2/100ths of a second.

Nwabuko is rated as a four-star football prospect by 247Sports' ratings and one of the top-50 players in the state of Texas. He accounted for over 1,000 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns during his senior season for the Manor Mustangs. He earned offers from Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue and a variety of other Group of Five schools before signing with the Panthers last December.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pat Narduzzi, Jeff Capel Highest-Paid Pitt Employees of 2021

Pitt Lands WR Walk-On

Former Pitt LB Chase Pine Receives Tryout Invite from Steelers

ACC Commissioner on When Conference Will Remove Divisions

Jordan Addison Sets Official Visit to USC

ACC Commissioner Talks NCAA Future With NIL

Pat Narduzzi Talks Tampering, Scheduling on ACC Network