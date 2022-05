DEVON, PA — “As the spring real estate market continues, homes are selling quickly and for top dollar. With many sellers hesitant to list their homes and enter the buyer’s market themselves, the demand for homes remains strong,” remarks Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach President Joan Docktor. While the number of homes available for sale is down compared to this month last year, the number has increased compared to the first few months of 2022. “We are confident that with the slight increase in the supply of homes for sale, this will slow the pace of price growth,” Docktor adds.

