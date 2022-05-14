Marcus Smart: We go as I go, I’m the heart and soul of the team

Marcus Smart was the other hero of the Celtics’ Game 6 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, with 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists, and an eye-catching 14-point first quarter. Like Tatum, who scored 46 points, the Oklahoma State product also spoke about the loss in Game 5. “I’ll just say tonight will be the first night after that game that I’ll get some sleep, I haven’t been some sleep yet… I had to come set the tone, We go as I go, I’m the heart and soul of the team. My teammates say that to me all the time. I try to be that for them. The energy that I bring is contagious. I know that. I try to bring that every game.”

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Marcus Smart topped Celtics in matchup time vs. Giannis during Game 6, per NBA data.

Allowed 12 points on 5-11 FG with 2 shooting fouls and a turnover.

Grant Williams had similar numbers (10 points, 4-11 FG, as primary defender). Giannis = 5-13 FG vs. Al Horford. – 9:11 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart on Game 7 in Boston: “It’s gonna be loud. I’ve had a few Game 7s here in Boston and I understand and know that being in the Garden is not where you want to be on the road in Game 7.” – 11:06 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jay King @ByJayKing

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart: “Giannis is a beast. He’s got that 7-footer wingspan and those long strides. We just need to make it as tough on him as possible.” – 11:04 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart on Game 5: “Those final minutes ate me alive. My guys did a good job making sure I stayed as composed as I could and keep my mind right, because I was really hurting after that. I felt like I let my team down.” – 11:03 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jay King @ByJayKing

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

After the Game 5 loss, Marcus Smart said he went back to the #Celtics practice facility and “got my mind right.” Said he hadn’t slept since that game. #Bucks – 11:02 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart: “When you got two juggernauts going at it, it’s tough. You got two defensive-minded teams that are physical and beating each other up.” – 11:02 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

StatMuse @statmuse

Marcus Smart bounce back game:

21 PTS

5 REB

7 AST

0 TOV

5-9 3P pic.twitter.com/MRH8aG535v – 10:13 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Marcus Smart waving off Tatum so he can go 1 on 1 against Giannis and make an iffy pull-up 3 to ice the game is peak Marcus Smart. – 10:01 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jaylen Brown shakes free for a three, Marcus Smart hits a 22-footer and the #Celtics have three players with 20+ points and again, a double-digit lead on the #Bucks – 10:00 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

No better paid sniper than the guy who follows Marcus Smart to every arena – 9:54 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Best players for the Celtics so far tonight:

Jayson Tatum

Marcus Smart

Derrick White

Grayson Allen

Al Horford – 9:31 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

3-point shooting in first half at Milwaukee:

– Jayson Tatum — 4/7

– Marcus Smart — 4/7

– Bucks — 3/16 – 8:57 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Marcus Smart just tried to slide under Giannis Antetokounmpo in transition. Got whistled for a charge.

Ime Udoka challenge. – 8:31 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Big-time 3-point shooting from the Celtics — 10-for-17 in opening 15 minutes. Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each with four 3s and Jaylen Brown with two. – 8:23 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

One team barely survives a scoring barrage by another team’s best player and award winner.

But enough about Marcus Smart. – 8:18 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Great defense by Marcus Smart on that last possession. Keeps Giannis from touching the paint on two different touches. Forces a tough jumper. Then converts at the other end to get to 14 first-quarter points. Huge start for Smart after a rough end to Game 5. – 8:11 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

There you go @Chris Mannix! Marcus Smart defending Giannis. #Celtics get a stop. – 8:11 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart trying to get into the MVP conversation tonight – 8:11 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Marcus Smart opens 4-of-5 from 3-point range. – 8:11 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks up, 24-20, with 2:45 left in the first quarter.

It wasn’t intentional, but Jrue Holiday tripped up Marcus Smart. The Bucks crowd booed the call, even after replays. – 8:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for Game 6:

Al Horford

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Buck starters:

Brook Lopez

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Wesley Matthews

Grayson Allen

Jrue Holiday – 7:18 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

How would you rank the remaining point guards in the playoffs? Legit curious about the answers.

Jrue Holiday

Marcus Smart

Steph Curry

Ja Morant (hurt but whatever)

Chris Paul

Luka Doncic

Kyle Lowry – 4:15 PM

Jay King: Robert Williams is listed as questionable for Game 7. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 14, 2022

Jim Owczarski: Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Game 7 vs. the #Celtics. He is the only #Bucks player on the injury report. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / May 14, 2022

The Celtics still need one more win. In this exhausting series, they know how much that will take. Brown said Antetokounmpo doesn’t seem to tire like normal players. When he keeps coming, as he will, Brown said the Celtics need to do the same. They have a deep respect for the cast around Antetokounmpo, too. The Bucks don’t quit. “I think they’re a great team,” said Tatum. “I think everyone over there knows their role and everybody is a star in their role. They complement each other really well. They’re well-coached, they run great sets, and they’re not going to beat themselves. And they’ve done it before. And we know that. Coming into this series, we knew it wasn’t gonna be easy — by no means. Whoever wins is gonna have to earn it.” -via The Athletic / May 14, 2022