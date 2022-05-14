ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Smart: We go as I go, I'm the heart and soul of the team

By HoopsHype
 4 days ago
Marcus Smart was the other hero of the Celtics’ Game 6 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, with 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists, and an eye-catching 14-point first quarter. Like Tatum, who scored 46 points, the Oklahoma State product also spoke about the loss in Game 5. “I’ll just say tonight will be the first night after that game that I’ll get some sleep, I haven’t been some sleep yet… I had to come set the tone, We go as I go, I’m the heart and soul of the team. My teammates say that to me all the time. I try to be that for them. The energy that I bring is contagious. I know that. I try to bring that every game.”

Source: Sportando

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Marcus Smart: We go as I go, I’m the heart and soul of the team

sportando.basketball/en/smart-we-go…1:46 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Marcus Smart topped Celtics in matchup time vs. Giannis during Game 6, per NBA data.

Allowed 12 points on 5-11 FG with 2 shooting fouls and a turnover.

Grant Williams had similar numbers (10 points, 4-11 FG, as primary defender). Giannis = 5-13 FG vs. Al Horford. – 9:11 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum on Marcus Smart’s big night bouncing back from Game 5: “That was to be expected.” – 11:34 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum on Marcus Smart’s response to the end of Game 5: “That was to be expected.” – 11:32 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart on Jayson Tatum: “He’s picking his spots very, very maturely.” – 11:07 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart on Game 7 in Boston: “It’s gonna be loud. I’ve had a few Game 7s here in Boston and I understand and know that being in the Garden is not where you want to be on the road in Game 7.” – 11:06 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Marcus Smart on Game 7: “It’s going to be loud. Being on the road is a place you don’t want to be at the Garden” – 11:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart on having Game 7 in Boston: “It’s gonna be loud. It means a lot. I just know that being on the road, in Boston, for a Game 7, that’s not a place you want to be.” – 11:05 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart: “Being in the Garden is a place you don’t want to be on the road in a Game 7.” – 11:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart: “Giannis is a beast. He’s got that 7-footer wingspan and those long strides. We just need to make it as tough on him as possible.” – 11:04 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart: “We go as I go. I’m the heart and soul of this team. My teammates say that all the time and I try to bring that for them.” – 11:03 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart: “This was as poised as we’ve ever been, actually. That’s a sign of a team that’s maturing.” – 11:03 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart on Game 5: “Those final minutes ate me alive. My guys did a good job making sure I stayed as composed as I could and keep my mind right, because I was really hurting after that. I felt like I let my team down.” – 11:03 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Marcus Smart after Game 5: “I was really hurting after that. I felt I let my team down…I wanted to go make it up for my teammates” – 11:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart on Game 5: “Those final minutes at me alive. I was really hurting after that. I feel like I let my team down. Damon Stoudamire pulled me aside and told me not to lose confidence in myself.” – 11:02 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart on Game 5: “Those final minutes ate me alive. … I was really hurting after that. I feel like I let my team down.” – 11:02 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

After the Game 5 loss, Marcus Smart said he went back to the #Celtics practice facility and “got my mind right.” Said he hadn’t slept since that game. #Bucks11:02 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart: “When you got two juggernauts going at it, it’s tough. You got two defensive-minded teams that are physical and beating each other up.” – 11:02 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart said tonight will be the first time he has slept since Game 5. Said he went right to the practice facility after the way that game ended. – 11:01 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Marcus Smart said he didn’t get any sleep since Game 5. – 11:01 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart on Jayson Tatum’s 46 points: “That’s why he gets paid the big bucks.” – 11:01 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Marcus Smart on Jayson Tatum: “That’s why he gets paid the big bucks.” – 11:00 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart on Jayson Tatum: “That’s why he gets paid the big bucks.” – 11:00 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart explains the Celtics’ approach to Game 6: “Take what they gave us and not be robots out there and make plays.” – 11:00 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart: “It’s really just us playing. We wanted to take what they gave us and not be robots out there.” – 11:00 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Marcus Smart bounce back game:

21 PTS

5 REB

7 AST

0 TOV

5-9 3P pic.twitter.com/MRH8aG535v10:13 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EyP2V_0feKU2at00

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Marcus Smart waving off Tatum so he can go 1 on 1 against Giannis and make an iffy pull-up 3 to ice the game is peak Marcus Smart. – 10:01 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jaylen Brown shakes free for a three, Marcus Smart hits a 22-footer and the #Celtics have three players with 20+ points and again, a double-digit lead on the #Bucks10:00 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

No better paid sniper than the guy who follows Marcus Smart to every arena – 9:54 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Best players for the Celtics so far tonight:

Jayson Tatum

Marcus Smart

Derrick White

Grayson Allen

Al Horford – 9:31 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

3-point shooting in first half at Milwaukee:

– Jayson Tatum — 4/7

– Marcus Smart — 4/7

– Bucks — 3/16 – 8:57 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Marcus Smart just tried to slide under Giannis Antetokounmpo in transition. Got whistled for a charge.

Ime Udoka challenge. – 8:31 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Big-time 3-point shooting from the Celtics — 10-for-17 in opening 15 minutes. Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each with four 3s and Jaylen Brown with two. – 8:23 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

One team barely survives a scoring barrage by another team’s best player and award winner.

But enough about Marcus Smart. – 8:18 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Great defense by Marcus Smart on that last possession. Keeps Giannis from touching the paint on two different touches. Forces a tough jumper. Then converts at the other end to get to 14 first-quarter points. Huge start for Smart after a rough end to Game 5. – 8:11 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

There you go @Chris Mannix! Marcus Smart defending Giannis. #Celtics get a stop. – 8:11 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart trying to get into the MVP conversation tonight – 8:11 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Marcus Smart opens 4-of-5 from 3-point range. – 8:11 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks up, 24-20, with 2:45 left in the first quarter.

It wasn’t intentional, but Jrue Holiday tripped up Marcus Smart. The Bucks crowd booed the call, even after replays. – 8:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for Game 6:

Al Horford

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Buck starters:

Brook Lopez

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Wesley Matthews

Grayson Allen

Jrue Holiday – 7:18 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

How would you rank the remaining point guards in the playoffs? Legit curious about the answers.

Jrue Holiday

Marcus Smart

Steph Curry

Ja Morant (hurt but whatever)

Chris Paul

Luka Doncic

Kyle Lowry – 4:15 PM

Jay King: Robert Williams is listed as questionable for Game 7. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 14, 2022

Jim Owczarski: Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Game 7 vs. the #Celtics. He is the only #Bucks player on the injury report. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / May 14, 2022

The Celtics still need one more win. In this exhausting series, they know how much that will take. Brown said Antetokounmpo doesn’t seem to tire like normal players. When he keeps coming, as he will, Brown said the Celtics need to do the same. They have a deep respect for the cast around Antetokounmpo, too. The Bucks don’t quit. “I think they’re a great team,” said Tatum. “I think everyone over there knows their role and everybody is a star in their role. They complement each other really well. They’re well-coached, they run great sets, and they’re not going to beat themselves. And they’ve done it before. And we know that. Coming into this series, we knew it wasn’t gonna be easy — by no means. Whoever wins is gonna have to earn it.” -via The Athletic / May 14, 2022

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Suns lost because they're still relying on a 37-year-old point guard to be their best player

Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards in the history of the NBA. Chris Paul is also 37 years old and just 6-feet tall in a league where the average age is about 26 and the average height is 6-6. His ability to consistently carry teams deep in to the playoffs has been incredible, but it never should have been expected. And because his younger Phoenix Suns teammates never grabbed the reins of the team after last year’s surprise finals run is why their season came to a crashing end on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Several members of Celtics traveling party reportedly tested positive for COVID recently

The Boston Celtics have reportedly been dealing with positive COVID test results among their traveling party “over the last week” according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, which may be tied to veteran big man Al Horford’s entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols. As Windhorst notes on a recent episode of “Get Up!,” it will be Horford’s third such stint this year but also does not necessarily mean he has tested positive given close contact with any of the unnamed members of the traveling party might also trigger his entry.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics injury update: Marcus Smart reportedly eyeing Game 2 return; Al Horford later; Timelord not hurt

The Boston Celtics may get a little help on the injury front if recent reporting from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes pans out on the optimistic timeline mentioned for point guard Marcus Smart pans out. While Haynes doubts that big man Al Horford will return in time for Game 2 against the Miami Heat in the East finals, there is hope the Flower Mound native could, “dependent on how his foot responds to treatment over the next 36 hours.”
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace receives great honor

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace will be received a big honor later this summer in a place that means a great deal to him. On June 24, the intersection of 18th street and Hunting Park Ave in Philadelphia will be renamed ‘Rasheed Wallace Road’. Wallace great up in Philadelphia and attended Simon Gratz High School where he was named a two-time All-American, McDonalds All-American and USA Today High School Player of the Year as a senior in 1993. Despite playing just 19 minutes per game his senior season, Wallace averaged 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks per game. Here is a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylen Brown jokes about Grant Williams' record-setting Game 7 performance, says we should 'call him Grant Curry now'

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams was the critical X-factor for the Celtics in the club’s series-clinching Game 7 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon. His 16 3-point attempts are a record for an NBA Game 7, and his 7 made shots from deep ties a record set by a particular Golden State Warriors legend. As his teammate Jaylen Brown said, “call him Grant Curry now.”
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reggie Bullock named finalist for social justice award

As former UNC wing Reggie Bullock gets set for the Western Conference Finals series between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors, he’s been honored for his contributions off the court. Bullock was named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award this past week. Per the NBA’s website, the award recognizes a current NBA player for pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar’s life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged. Bullock was joined by Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota), and Fred VanVleet...
DALLAS, TX
