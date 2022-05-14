ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Huntington police seek help from the public to identify armed robbers

By STAFF REPORTS
wchstv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify two people who robbed a tobacco and vape shop. Officers reported the...

wchstv.com

WVNS

Nettie man arrested on 3 counts of Threats of Terroristic Acts

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A Nettie man is arrested on three counts of Threats of Terroristic Acts. According to Rainelle Police Chief JP Stevens, Elbert Bragg called Summit Community Bank in Rainelle three times on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The first call made was around 12:17 p.m. Stevens told 59News Bragg demanded to speak to […]
NETTIE, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Police: Man shot on Covert Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says a man is shot on Covert Street on Tuesday night. Chief Board says it happened at 9:35 p.m. on the 1500 block in an alley. He is still alive and being treated for a gunshot wound. There is no word yet on how badly he is hurt.
PARKERSBURG, WV
City
Huntington, WV
State
Washington State
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, WV
Metro News

Huntington men face charges for Friday robbery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Authorities have arrested two men allegedly involved in an armed robbery of a Huntington store. Tyler Workman, 25, and 23-year-old Johnathon Owens — both of Huntington — face first-degree robbery charges for the Friday robbery at the King Mart located on Washington Boulevard. The...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Police: Man dead after Parkersburg shooting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who police said was shot in Parkersburg has died. Terrance Mills Jr., 26, of Parkersburg appears to have been shot in an alley about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Parkersburg Police Department. Mills was found collapsed in a yard in the 1400...
PARKERSBURG, WV
SCDNReports

Shots Fired in West Portsmouth Dog Dispute

A dispute between neighbors over dogs escalated into shots fired at a Pine Lane home. Just before 1 pm, a man called the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to report that his neighbor threatened his dogs and fired three rounds before leaving. The investigating officers determined no direct threats were...
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston man sentenced to jail in connection with incident involving police officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been sentenced to jail in connection with an April 2021 incident where he lunged at police officers with a knife and was then shot. Denaul Dickerson, 34, was sentenced in Kanawha County court Tuesday. He previously pleaded guilty to a felony charge of breaking and entering and two misdemeanors of brandishing and assault of a law officer.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

POLICE: Robbery suspect found and arrested

UPDATE (6:50 p.m. on May 16, 2022): Deputy Chief Phil Watkins said the Huntington Police Department (HPD) arrested Jonathon Owens on Monday after law enforcement received an anonymous call. Owens and another suspect were allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a Marathon gas station in South Point, Ohio, and another store in Huntington, West […]
SOUTH POINT, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. deputies respond to barricade situation

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday evening to a barricade situation on Eagle Court. According to dispatchers, a woman had made threats and then barricaded herself inside the home. Multiple units were dispatched to the scene. Deputies initially requested the Special Response Team (S.R.T.)...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teen charged with killing mother/father/brothers to transfer to adult facility

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A teenager accused of the quadruple murder of his mother, stepfather and two brothers will now be transferred to an adult facility during his trial. On Wednesday, Judge Ballard granted the State’s request to transfer Gavin Smith to South Central Regional Jail. In March, Smith’s first-degree murder charges were transferred to adult status […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies searching for missing Huntington man

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing man. According to the sheriff’s Office, Scott Hattis, of Huntington, was last seen leaving work at the Sheetz on 6th Avenue Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Authorities say Hattis has autism and has been staying at the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Lincoln County man charged in multi-state scam operation

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man faces numerous charges after a multi-state scam operation, Lincoln County deputies said Tuesday. Brandon Steve Vance, 37, is accused of scamming at least eight people out of nearly $10,000 total by requesting multiple payments for a dog that he never provided, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man charged with child neglect in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayetteville man faces felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. This evening, May 16, 2022, deputies received complaints of a domestic incident and a motor vehicle accident on Laurel Creek Road. Upon arrival, deputies saw two vehicles that appeared to be in an accident, as well as people arguing in the roadway. A passenger in the car that was struck was in a relationship with the driver of the striking vehicle. Deputies recognized the parties involved as they had been attempting to serve a Domestic Violence Protective Order on the male. Also in the car that was hit were two juvenile children, one of which was the male’s own child.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
SCDNReports

Deputies Investigate Sciotodale Bull Mystery

A mystery bull caused quite a stir in Sciotodale on Wednesday. Just before noon, a Shela Blvd. woman contacted the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to report her neighbor’s bull on her property. She said she first spotted the animal the previous day, but now he appeared to be injured.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Anonymous tip leads deputies to burglary arrest in Johnson County, Kentucky

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Anonymous information lead to the recovery of stolen items and two arrests on Sunday. On May 15th, Johnson County deputies received an anonymous tip concerning the location of a male subject with indictment warrants. The tip also indicated that stolen property might be found at the same location. The Johnson […]
WOWK 13 News

Search underway for missing Ironton man

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – The Ironton Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing man. Police say James Staley, 64, of Ironton, was reported missing by his family. According to the IPD, Staley was last seen some time around May 1. The missing persons report was filed May 7. Anyone with […]
IRONTON, OH
wchstv.com

Silver Alert issued for missing woman in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for an elderly woman reported missing from Cabell County. Beverly Jane Blankenship, 75, of Huntington has not been seen since about 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the alert. Blankenship, who officials said is in the early stages of...
CABELL COUNTY, WV

