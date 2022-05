Vermont Business Magazine Bennington College today announced the selection of Pulitzer Prize winning poet Jericho Brown(link is external) as the commencement speaker for the Class of 2022. The faculty speaker will be Elena Demyanenko(link is external), a faculty member in dance. The senior student speaker will be Sofia Pacheco Pardo ‘22. Jericho Brown will address the 87th graduating class at the conferring of degrees on Saturday, May 28, at 10 AM. The student speaker will address the class at a Senior dinner on Friday, May 27th at 7:15 pm, and the faculty speaker will address the community at both events.

BENNINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO