Not enough parking for the handicapped at BJ’s

Karen Ann Good, age 74, of The Villages, Florida, died May 11th, 2022. She was born October 24th, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio to Karl and Helen (Bitz) Schassberger. On October 13, 1990, she married Larry Good in Sylvania, Ohio. He proceeded her in death on February 20th, 2010. Karen was retired from Promedica Toledo Hospital and lived her retirement years in The Villages, Florida with her life partner Don McCarthy. She enjoyed many activities including travel cruises, playing bridge and mahjong, dancing in The Village Squares and attending social outings at the American Legion trying to win the Queen of Hearts drawing. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered at The Villages Hospital and with The Village Angels-local Autism Support Group. Karen’s courtesy and giving spirit along with her welcoming smile and conversation will be missed.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO