The Villages, FL

Not enough parking for the handicapped at BJ’s

By Letters to the Editor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday was the grand opening for the new BJ’s at Lady Lake. As much appreciated for the new store, I find it troubling...

Mary Harless Spurlock

Mary Harless Spurlock, age 94, of Villages, Florida died there Thursday, May 12, 2022. She was born in Huntington, West Virginia and came to Lady Lake in 1990 from West Virginia. Mrs. Spurlock was retired as a contract specialist with the U.S. Corps of Engineers after 30 years of service.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villager who drank wine at country club arrested after sideswiping golf cart

A Villager who admitted she drank wine at a country club was arrested after sideswiping a golf cart. Elizabeth Williams Barry, 74, was driving a white 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV when she sideswiped a black 2012 Club Car golf cart at about 5 p.m. Monday on Pinellas Place near the Bonifay Country Club, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She initially claimed she had consumed a single glass of wine at the country club.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Joyce Ann Doig

It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our mother, Joyce Ann Doig (nee McOsker) on May 13, 2022. Joyce was born in Oak Hill, West Virginia. Her family moved to Manhasset, NY when Joyce was a child. She spent many summers with her grandmother back in Oak Hill. Joyce married David Doig before settling in Northport, NY and together they raised four children: David, Robert, Merri-Beth, and Peter. Joyce and Dave were very active with their children’s school activities. As the children grew older, Joyce returned to Nursing school and completed her A.S. degree in Nursing. Joyce enjoyed a full Nursing career as a Maternal/Child bedside nurse until her retirement.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Enormous crowd shows up for opening of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake

An enormous crowd showed up Friday morning for the opening of the new BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake. Shoppers lined up more than an hour before the 8 a.m. opening of the massive new members-only store. There were so many shoppers at BJ’s that parking spilled over into the lot of the nearby Lowe’s home improvement store. Reportedly some BJ’s shoppers were asking Lowe’s employees to help them load their BJ’s purchases in their vehicles.
LADY LAKE, FL
Lady Lake, FL
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Karen Ann Good

Karen Ann Good, age 74, of The Villages, Florida, died May 11th, 2022. She was born October 24th, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio to Karl and Helen (Bitz) Schassberger. On October 13, 1990, she married Larry Good in Sylvania, Ohio. He proceeded her in death on February 20th, 2010. Karen was retired from Promedica Toledo Hospital and lived her retirement years in The Villages, Florida with her life partner Don McCarthy. She enjoyed many activities including travel cruises, playing bridge and mahjong, dancing in The Village Squares and attending social outings at the American Legion trying to win the Queen of Hearts drawing. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered at The Villages Hospital and with The Village Angels-local Autism Support Group. Karen’s courtesy and giving spirit along with her welcoming smile and conversation will be missed.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Couple in The Villages sentenced after crashing into golf carts at town square

A Villages couple has been sentenced in a case in which their vehicle crashed into multiple golf carts after they had been drinking at a restaurant at town square. Laura Pamela Salter, 71, who lives at 2577 Privada Drive in the Village of Alhambra, was at the wheel of a black 2018 Nissan SUV in February when she crashed into three golf carts, pushing them from their parking spaces on Lakeshore Drive at Lake Sumter Landing. She put the SUV in reverse and sideswiped three more golf carts, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Unlicensed driver from Mexico in unregistered vehicle nabbed near Water Oak

An unlicensed driver from Mexico in an unregistered vehicle was nabbed near Water Oak on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Carlos Alberto Munoz Herrera, 35, of Fruitland Park, shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday was driving a white 2000 Chevrolet truck heading north on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466 when an officer ran the license plate and discovered it was registered to another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
Suspect charged with stealing knives and boots from Sportsman’s Warehouse

A Lady Lake man has been charged with stealing knives and boots from Sportsman’s Warehouse at Lady Lake Crossing. Ronald Lee Phillips Jr., 41, who lives at The Quarters apartments in Lady Lake, was arrested Monday on warrants charging him with three counts of theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.
LADY LAKE, FL
Restaurant in Wildwood shut down after inspector finds numerous high-priority violations

A Mexican restaurant in Wildwood was shut down after an inspector found numerous high-priority violations. Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant on Shopping Center Drive was shut down May 10 after the inspector found flies landing on steaks in a prep room and roaches crawling near the cook line, according to an inspection report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. A “stop sale” order was issued for the steaks.
WILDWOOD, FL
EDEN Living to Build BTR Community in Florida

Located in Wildwood, Fla., the 130-unit project is slated for completion in fall 2023. EDEN Living is continuing to expand its build-to-rent community presence with a new project in Wildwood, Fla. The firm is planning to start construction on Eden Village, a 130-unit apartment community, in June. EDEN Living acquired...
WILDWOOD, FL
Village of Caroline resident apprehended on drunk driving charge

A Village of Caroline resident was apprehended on a drunk driving charge on State Road 44 in Wildwood. Tracy Ann Allen, 51, had been driving shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on State Road 44 near Spring Flow Avenue when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted her vehicle which appeared to be “suspicious.” When the deputy made contact with Allen, it appeared she had been drinking.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Villager jailed on drunk driving charge after crashing in roundabout

A Villager was jailed on a drunk driving charge after crashing her car in a roundabout. Diane Frank, 65, was at the wheel of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra when she crashed at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and St. Charles Place, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her vehicle crashed into a light pole and ran through a flower bed.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival Is Always Free, Fun And Fabulous! (June 4)

The Caribbean American Association of Lake County presents the Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival funding for scholarships and the Lake Steel Band each summer. The 9th Annual Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 4th at Waterfront Park. This year’s 9-hour one-day festival will feature a jerk cook-off competition, live music, cultural entertainment, an expanded Kid’s Zone as well as Caribbean and American foods. This free festival is open to the entire community and will open at noon.
CLERMONT, FL
Habitual traffic offender nabbed after caught back behind wheel in Lady Lake

A habitual traffic offender was nabbed after he was caught back behind the wheel in Lady Lake. Eliecer Tirado Hernandez, 31, was driving a black Dodge pickup in the wee hours Monday morning on Lake Griffin Road when a Lake County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have an operational tag light. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and Hernandez attempted to pull into his own driveway at 2222 Lake Griffin Road.
LADY LAKE, FL
Ocala rollover crash sends 2 to hospital

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Ocala Fire Rescue units on Tuesday responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a rollover of one of the vehicles along the 2300 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard. It happened just after 2:30 p.m. A Silver Ford Explorer received moderate front-end damage while a white Ford...
OCALA, FL
Theme Park Demolishes Attraction Made by Orlando FreeFall Manufacturer

A ride built by the same company that manufactured the Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park has been demolished. Tragedy struck the Orlando FreeFall several weeks ago when 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell from his seat the attraction. Sampson’s family has since filed a lawsuit against more than a dozen defendants, including The SlingShot Group, ICON Park, ride manufacturers Funtime Handels GmbH and Gerstlauer Amusement Rides GmbH, and construction company Keator Construction.
ORLANDO, FL
Sandra Crull

Sandra (Sandy) Crull, age 78 of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice on Monday April 11. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to many. Sandy was married to her husband John (Bill) Crull for 53 years when he passed in 2016. She is survived by son Kevin and daughter Kelly and her grandchildren Matthew and Sarah.
THE VILLAGES, FL

