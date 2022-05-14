ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Not starting

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Garcia will sit Saturday against Boston....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallasfreepress.com

A soccer field in the community, but not for the community

On a recent balmy evening, Los Altos neighbors were outside enjoying almost every aspect of West Dallas’ Benito Juarez Parque de Heroes. A woman walked her dog on the loop trail while a man rode his bicycle. A father and son tossed a football back and forth on the grassy lawn next to the playground, where children climbed under their parents’ watch. Young men shot hoops at the basketball court.
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Escaped Murderer On The Run In Texas

Texas authorities are searching for an escaped murderer. Gonzalo Lopez stabbed a prison bus driver yesterday before taking the wheel of the bus and crashing it. He's been on the run ever since. A 15-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. There are now more than 300 law enforcement officers searching an area near the town of Centerville, which is between Houston and Dallas. Lopez had been serving a life sentence for killing a man with a pickaxe in 2005.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
flashbackdallas.com

The Sunny Side Grocery — 1915

Above, the Sunny Side Grocery & Market, J. H. Williamson, prop. According to the notation on the back of this photo, the store — owned by John Williamson — was located at 4207 W. Clarendon (a few steps from Sunny Side Avenue in, I believe, Cockrell Hill (which I’m ashamed to say I didn’t realize was a separate city from Dallas — as Wikipedia says, it is a city “completely surrounded by the city of Dallas” — sorry, Cockrell Hill!).
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

I-Team: Texas father and son accountants convicted in $6M Ponzi scheme

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of North Texas families found their retirement accounts empty after falling victim to a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme.Over the course of nearly two decades, federal prosecutors said James Nix and his son, Bradley, defrauded more than 40 victim investors of at least $6 million.The two men, who operated a small accounting firm out of a home in Lewisville, Texas, told promised their tax clients high interest returns of up to 10% if they invested in their company.However, federal investigators said James and Bradley Nix, instead, used the money to pay for luxury homes, vehicles, and vacations.In April,...
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Announce Arrest in Shooting at Asian-Owned Salon

An arrest has been made in the May 11 shooting at Hair World Salon in the heart of Dallas' Koreatown, according to Dallas Police. Police have said the shooting may have been a hate crime. Early Tuesday morning, police tweeted that a suspect was being interviewed and processed but offered...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Center Field
peoplenewspapers.com

Four Distinguished HPHS Alumni Recognized

The Highland Park High School Alumni Association and the Highland Park Education Foundation recognized four as distinguished alumni at the 32nd-annual HPHS alumni awards April 21 at the Dallas Country Club. The honorees included the Honorable Harold “Hal” DeMoss ’48 (posthumously), Garry Weber ’54, and Dr. Paul Peters ’76. The...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Death of Texas country music legend leads this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Country music icon and Gilley's co-founder Mickey Gilley passes away at 86. A country music icon has passed away. Mickey Gilley, the singer-songwriter whose career spanned more than 50 years, died surrounded by his family on May 7, according to Pasadena mayor Jeff Wagner. He was 86.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fox7austin.com

2nd arrest made in murder of Duncanville woman

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - A second person was arrested this week for the murder of a Duncanville woman whose body was found dumped on the side of a road. Juanita Rodriguez was reported missing by her ex-boyfriend, but police believe he killed her, with help from his new girlfriend. The two...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Kendrick Lamar features two Fort Worth landmarks in new "N95" music video

FORT WORTH, Texas - Two Fort Worth landmarks have a prominent role in an unlikely setting: a music video for a Grammy-decorated rapper Kendrick Lamar. From the Stockyards to hip hop, city leaders want Fort Worth to be known as a diverse backdrop for every culture. And it's getting just that — with the help of a new Kendrick Lamar video.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Car dealership owner shot trying to reclaim loaner car in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - While police continue searching for the shooter who seriously injured a man trying to reclaim a dealer loaner car in Arlington on Monday, FOX 4 is learning more about what happened. Employees from the used car dealership owned by the victim say he was attacked by a...
ARLINGTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

Home of the Juiciest Peaches in Texas, Ham Orchards Opens for Summer

Ham Orchards, where they grow some of the juiciest peaches in Texas, is now open for the summer. The 200 acre Ham family orchards are located near Terrell, just off Highway 80 in Kaufman County. The orchards also feature a Farm-to-Market store that stays busy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Aug. 15. The orchards and store have become a favorite daytrip destination for my family and many of our neighbors.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
petside.com

Dogs and Cats no Longer For Sale in Dallas

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Since January 2021 efforts have been made to pass an ordinance to ban the sale of puppies and kittens in Dallas. The ordinance was proposed as a way to cut off the puppy mill pipeline to Dallas and join other cities such as Austin, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, and College Station.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Reduce, reuse, rage at Secret Chambers in Fort Worth, Arlington

DALLAS (KDAF) — In 2022, rage rooms are all the rage. Here in Fort Worth, Secret Chambers’s rage room, they’ve strapped theirs with bats, crowbars and everything you could ever want to smash. A whole lot more goes into it than what you might expect. Recently, Landon...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy