Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Not starting

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of North Texas families found their retirement accounts empty after falling victim to a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme.Over the course of nearly two decades, federal prosecutors said James Nix and his son, Bradley, defrauded more than 40 victim investors of at least $6 million.The two men, who operated a small accounting firm out of a home in Lewisville, Texas, told promised their tax clients high interest returns of up to 10% if they invested in their company.However, federal investigators said James and Bradley Nix, instead, used the money to pay for luxury homes, vehicles, and vacations.In April,...

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO