Bruce Cassidy Has Simple Message For Bruins Ahead Of Game 7 Vs. Hurricanes

By Lauren Campbell
NESN
 4 days ago
The Bruins know what has to be done in order to continue their season beyond Saturday afternoon, and head coach Bruce Cassidy had a simple message for his team. Boston and the Carolina Hurricanes play a win or go home Game 7 at PNC Arena. The winner advances to the second...

NBC Sports

What Giannis told Tatum after Celtics' Game 7 win

It was nothing but respect between NBA superstars Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo following the Boston Celtics' Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. After the final buzzer, Tatum and Antetokounmpo shared a special embrace to cap off the thrilling seven-game series. The two-time MVP spoke more about that moment during his postgame press conference.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Sidney Crosby unhappy with Penguins’ lowball contract offers to Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang

The Pittsburgh Penguins are at a major crossroads when it comes to the future, with multiple key players on expiring contracts and not much financial wiggle room to work with. The futures of certain key players are certainly in jeopardy, including Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Bryan Rust, who all could hit free agency this year. According to The Athletic’s Rob Rossi, during an appearance on 937 The Fan, the Penguins’ latest offers submitted to Letang and Malkin reportedly “did not sit well with” franchise legend and team captain Sidney Crosby.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Sidney Crosby drops truth bomb on future of Penguins’ core after painful Game 7 loss to Rangers

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins had yet another early exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs after getting eliminated in the first round by the New York Rangers in a dramatic 4-3 overtime loss at Madison Square Garden Sunday night. That loss could end up being a symbolic bookmark for the Penguins franchise that may not parade a lineup that features Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, who’ve basically become Pittsburgh lifers in the NHL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Jake DeBrusk Opens Up About Uncertain Future With Bruins

When Jake DeBrusk requested a trade out of Boston in late November, most thought the 25-year-old effectively tipped the hourglass on his Bruins tenure. But not only did the Bruins keep DeBrusk in house through the March 21 NHL trade deadline. The organization also watched the fifth-year pro take his game to the next level over the final month-plus of Boston’s 2021-22 season. And as it turns out, those might not have been DeBrusk’s final weeks in a B’s uniform.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Hurricanes Answered Some Important Questions With Round One Win

Alright, folks – exhale. Ahead of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, if you’ve been paying attention, anyway, you knew fans were in for an absolute treat. With eight teams in the Eastern Conference eclipsing the 100-point mark in the regular season, it looked like a whale of an opening-round without a bad matchup, save for maybe the colossal unit that is the Colorado Avalanche against the severely-banged-up Nashville Predators. Fans were not disappointed — what a first-round it was. The other seven series went at least six games, and five of them saw a decisive Game 7. This includes the Carolina Hurricanes , who got to experience a much-needed exorcism of demons, taking down a rival that had twice eliminated them from the postseason, in back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020, the Boston Bruins.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Hockey Writers

3 Positive Takeaways From Bruins’ Series Loss to Hurricanes

As of Saturday afternoon, the Bruins season was officially over. Depending on who you ask, the season could be classified as a failure for failing to win a playoff round, or about par for the course given an aging team that had an inconsistent season and ran into one of their worst possible matchups in the playoffs. There are shortcomings to highlight, players who needed to step up and didn’t, management decisions that can be debated, and lineup choices that may or may not have panned out, but today, my task is to highlight some of the positives that came out of the series against the Carolina Hurricanes as we turn the page and begin preparing for the 2022-23 season.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Robert Williams Available For ‘Significant Minutes’ In Game 1 Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics received some bad news with guard Marcus Smart being ruled out due to a mid-foot sprain and center Al Horford going into health and safety protocols. While the Celtics will enter their Game 1 Eastern Conference finals matchup against the Miami Heat shorthanded, they did receive positive news in regards to center Robert Williams.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

VA Hero of the Week | Grant Williams Has Career Night In Game 7 Win

Grant Williams stepped up for the Celtics in their biggest game of the season to date. The Celtics forward had a career night and scored 27 points in Boston’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Williams took 18 three-point shots, an NBA playoff record in a Game 7 which was previously held by star point guard Stephen Curry.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Lightning handed disappointing Brayden Point update for Game 2 vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning managed to take Game 1 on the road against the Florida Panthers, even without star forward Brayden Point on the ice. Ahead of Game 2, it looks like they’ll be in a similar position, as Point is still dealing with a lower-body injury that head coach Jon Cooper anticipates will leave him sidelined for Thursday’s showdown. Via Joe Smith, Cooper revealed on Wednesday that Point will be out for Game 2.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

What Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Message Was To Jayson Tatum After Game 7

Even after a hard-fought series that ended in defeat for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, he wasn’t bitter. Instead, following the final buzzer of Game 7 on Sunday at TD Garden, Antetokounmpo and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum embraced on the court as the two superstars showed a great deal of respect of the battle they, and their two teams, waged against each other.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics' Marcus Smart and Al Horford OUT Tonight vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics were dealt a pair of big blows just hours before the Eastern Conference Finals tip-off in Miami Tuesday night. Al Horford and Marcus Smart will not take the court against the Heat in the series opener. Smart was listed as questionable with a right foot sprain on...
BOSTON, MA
