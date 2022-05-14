ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Treylon Burks: Back at practice

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Burks (undisclosed) returned to rookie minicamp practice Saturday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Jerry Jones thinks he could get $10 billion for Cowboys, but says he will 'never sell' the team

The Broncos are currently for sale, and there are some indications the franchise could go for a record $5 billion. But that's nothing compared to what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks he could get for America's Team. The 79-year-old businessman told NBC Sports this week that he could sell the Cowboys for "more than $10 billion." Jones, however, added that he would not entertain such an offer, insisting that he "will never sell the Cowboys" as long as he remains owner.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Examining which LSU QB has the edge as Brian Kelly sets the stage for high-profile battle in fall camp

Brian Kelly is entering his first season as the head coach at LSU, and he has one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the country to settle before he takes the field this fall. Veteran Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier are all vying for the top spot on the depth chart this offseason, and the battle is far from over.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Sports

Here's the ideal salary range for Super Bowl-winning QBs, and why Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson may benefit

How much is too much to pay a quarterback? Plenty of experts around the NFL would argue there is no such number. If you want a franchise QB, you do whatever it takes to get him. This offseason only reinforced the notion, for better or worse, with the Browns trading six draft picks and investing a record $230 million to land Deshaun Watson, even with the ex-Texans star potentially on the verge of a suspension stemming from 22 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.
NFL
Sports
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Damone Clark says medical issue was discovered by Dallas ahead of 2022 NFL Combine

Huge risk, yes, but also a potentially huge reward. This is how to view the Dallas Cowboys decision to select linebacker Damone Clark in the 2022 NFL Draft, after the former LSU standout was still available in the fifth round due to a medical issue. That issue involved Clark's neck, with the 21-year-old having undergone spinal fusion surgery following the discovery of a herniated disc in the pre-draft process -- at the 2022 NFL Combine.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Drew Brees rumors: Saints legend underwent medical procedure that undermines idea of unretiring, per report

Will he or won't he? This has now become the question swirling about the NFL stratosphere as it relates to future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who hinted at potentially coming out of retirement in 2022. The "currently undecided" broadcaster is apparently battling his own competitive spirit nowadays and "may play football again," an admission that immediately made headlines around the league. What Brees didn't reveal, however, is that his body may not be on board with his mind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Person
A.j. Brown
CBS Sports

Dolphins defensive players have told GM Chris Grier they can't believe the transformation on offense

The Miami Dolphins are entering a new era in 2022, but it's also one that could bring immediate success. The front office made one of the offseason's most intriguing hires in head coach Mike McDaniel, and then completely revamped the offense -- from the offensive line to the running backs to the wide receiver room. However, this Dolphins team doesn't move forward unless quarterback Tua Tagovailoa does.
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' Eric Wilson: Inks deal

Wilson signed a contract with the Saints on Monday. Wilson spent time with the Texans and Eagles last season after spending the previous four with the Vikings. He played in 14 games in 2021, recording 46 tackles, a pass defensed and an interception. Wilson should help provide depth to the Saints' linebacker unit this upcoming season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Claimed by Pirates

Heineman was claimed off outright waivers by the Pirates on Monday. Heineman was sent down by the Blue Jays on Saturday, and he'll be claimed by the Pirates several days later. The 30-year-old appeared in 10 major-league games early in the year and went 4-for-15 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Since Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment Monday, Heineman will likely join the big-league club as catching depth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Stint with big club over

The Marlins optioned Diaz to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz's stint with the big club lasted just one day, with the 25-year-old going unused off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. Miami chose to replace Diaz on the 26-man active roster with lefty Daniel Castano, who could be deployed as a long reliever or as a potential replacement in the rotation for Jesus Luzardo (forearm), who was recently placed on the 15-day injured list.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Titans#American Football#Espn Com#Eagles
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Ups throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) was cleared Monday to increase his throwing distance off flat ground to 90 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez had previously been playing catch from about 60 feet, so the increased distance represents a small step forward in the right-hander's throwing program. The Marlins are likely to proceed cautiously with Sanchez, who hasn't progressed as quickly as initially anticipated from the shoulder surgery he underwent last July. Miami is unlikely to begin mapping out a minor-league rehab assignment for Sanchez until he completes multiple live batting practice sessions, an activity that isn't imminent at this stage.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Logan Allen: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

The Orioles designated Allen for assignment Tuesday. After being claimed off waivers from the Guardians on May 5, Allen's stint in Baltimore lasted just under two weeks before he was moved off the 40-man roster for another lefty reliever in Nick Vespi, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move. During his time with the Orioles, the 24-year-old made three appearances out of the bullpen and gave up two earned runs on three hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. If he goes unclaimed off waivers this time around, Allen will stick in the Baltimore organization and report to Norfolk.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Marvin Hall: Inks deal with Jacksonville

Hall signed with the Jaguars on Monday. Hall has had multiple stints with the Lions and Falcons, including a stop with Cleveland, since going undrafted out of Washington in 2016. The 29-year-old appeared in two games with Atlanta last season, catching his only target for 10 yards.
NFL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star safety Braxton Myers to make commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Monday on CBS Sports HQ. Braxton Myers, a four-star safety from Coppell (Texas) High School will make his choice at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
FOOTBALL
CBS Sports

Texans' Kendall Sheffield: Headed to Houston

Sheffield was claimed off waivers by the Texans on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Sheffield was waived by Atlanta late last week but already has found a new landing spot. He figures to provide depth at corner and has experience playing on special teams in each of his three seasons in the NFL.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Scorching at Frisco

Duran went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored for Double-A Frisco on Sunday. After collecting four hits in his first four at-bats, Duran showed a good approach over this final two plate appearances, working a work and a run-producing sacrifice fly. Those final two plate appearances are what stood out to Frisco manager Jared Goedert, Tyler Maun of MLB.com reports. "I would say that's a definite sign of maturity, of that maturity coming, because that is tough for hitters," the manager said. "I was pretty impressed with him on that." The second-base prospect has turned it on during the month of May. Over the last 12 games, he's 21-for-49 (.429) with seven doubles, four homers, one triple and 15 RBI. Duran was one of the prizes coming over from the Yankees in the Joey Gallo deal, but he struggled with the new organization in 2021. It looks like he struggles no longer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Belts clutch homer

Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Monday's 7-6 victory against the Rockies. Yastrzemski drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to give San Francisco a two-run lead, but Colorado tied the score in the bottom of that frame. The outfielder then swatted a solo homer in the top of the ninth inning, and that held up as the winning run when Camilo Doval closed out the Rockies in the home half of the frame. Yastrzemski's long ball was just his third of the season after he left the yard a career-high 25 times in 2021.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

