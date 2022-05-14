Zip Codes Where the Most Veterans Live

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the United States is home to over 17.8 million veterans.

The sacrifices veterans have made for the country often follow them long after their service. Nearly half of those who served after the terror attacks of 9/11 say they had an emotionally traumatic or distressing experience while serving, and about one in four of all veterans say readjusting to civilian life was at least somewhat difficult, according to a Pew Research study.

Still, the same study also found that over half of all veterans say their service provided them with useful skills and training for the civilian job market, and that veterans are less likely to live in poverty and more likely to have higher incomes than their nonveteran counterparts.

Veterans of the armed service reside in communities across the country, but some parts of the country have a considerably higher concentration of military vets than others. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 U.S. ZIP codes with the most veterans. ZIP codes are ranked by the share of adult residents who are veterans.

In every place on this list, veterans account for over 25% of the adult civilian population - more than triple the national share of 7.1%. Here is a look at the U.S. presidents who have served in the military.

Most of the ZIP codes on this list are in the South, including 12 in Texas alone. Many of the ZIP codes on this list are in or around major military bases - including Leavenworth, Kansas and Fort Hood, Texas - as certain bases around the country offer affordable housing options for former service members.

It is important to note that while many veterans chose to enlist out of a sense of patriotic duty, many living veterans did not choose to serve and were drafted into service during the Vietnam War. In a handful of towns on this list, those whose period of service is confined to the Vietnam Era account for over 25% of the total veteran population. Here is a look at the wars that claimed the most American lives .

50. 40121

> Location: Fort Knox, Kentucky

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 26.3%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 62.6% -- 61st highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 1.9% -- 80th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

49. 80925

> Location: Security-Widefield, Colorado

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 26.7%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 33.2% -- 578th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 4.7% -- 117th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

48. 65552

> Location: Plato, Missouri

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 26.8%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 14.4% -- 6,376th highest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 7.8% -- 200th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 4.7% -- 8,169th lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

47. 76559

> Location: Nolanville, Texas

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 27.0%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 41.5% -- 264th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 10.4% -- 324th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

46. 85348

> Location: Salome, Arizona

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 27.0%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 41.4% -- 5,502nd highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 21.5% -- 690th highest of 20,314 zip codes

45. 78056

> Location: San Antonio, Texas

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 27.3%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 17.6% -- 4,288th highest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 20.8% -- 2,051st lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 6.8% -- 8,794th highest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

44. 85325

> Location: Bouse, Arizona

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 27.5%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 33.8% -- 9,717th lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 19.5% -- 945th highest of 20,314 zip codes

43. 71110

> Location: Bossier City, Louisiana

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 27.7%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 56.2% -- 95th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 10.9% -- 358th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

42. 66027

> Location: Leavenworth, Kansas

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 27.8%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 64.7% -- 57th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

41. 76522

> Location: Copperas Cove, Texas

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 28.0%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 24.0% -- 1,874th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 15.0% -- 773rd lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.8% -- 2,708th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

40. 62225

> Location: Scott, Illinois

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 28.0%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 58.4% -- 81st highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 2.3% -- 83rd lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

39. 99703

> Location: Fairbanks, Alaska

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 28.1%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 93.6% -- 8th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.6% -- 68th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

38. 08641

> Location: McGuire, New Jersey

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 28.4%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 55.4% -- 99th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

37. 28547

> Location: Jacksonville, North Carolina

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 28.5%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 94.1% -- 7th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 1.3% -- 75th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

36. 65724

> Location: Pittsburg, Missouri

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 28.7%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 44.9% -- 3,841st highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

35. 37191

> Location: Woodlawn, Tennessee

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 28.8%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 17.0% -- 4,655th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 12.1% -- 454th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.6% -- 3,518th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

34. 73503

> Location: Lawton, Oklahoma

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 28.9%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 84.4% -- 24th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

33. 84056

> Location: Clearfield, Utah

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 29.0%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 56.5% -- 94th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

32. 71459

> Location: Fort Polk South, Louisiana

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 29.7%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 86.0% -- 22nd highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

31. 76542

> Location: Killeen, Texas

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 29.8%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 37.8% -- 352nd highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 6.4% -- 155th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.1% -- 2,413th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

30. 66517

> Location: Ogden, Kansas

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 29.9%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 22.2% -- 2,391st highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 29.5% -- 6,549th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 19.1% -- 1,022nd highest of 20,314 zip codes

29. 76548

> Location: Harker Heights, Texas

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 29.9%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 19.6% -- 3,306th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 12.4% -- 480th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.6% -- 2,562nd lowest of 20,314 zip codes

28. 20755

> Location: Fort Meade, Maryland

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 30.4%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 57.1% -- 85th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.8% -- 70th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

27. 45433

> Location: Wright-Patterson, Ohio

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 30.7%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 59.0% -- 77th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

26. 22060

> Location: Fort Belvoir, Virginia

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 30.8%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 42.8% -- 230th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 9.3% -- 253rd lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.8% -- 3,732nd lowest of 20,314 zip codes

25. 92310

> Location: Fort Irwin, California

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 31.3%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 73.9% -- 40th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

24. 76549

> Location: Killeen, Texas

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 32.3%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 37.6% -- 361st highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 4.7% -- 115th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.1% -- 2,412th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

23. 65336

> Location: Knob Noster, Missouri

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 32.4%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 36.4% -- 409th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 8.2% -- 211th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 5.9% -- 10,026th highest of 20,314 zip codes

22. 36856

> Location: Fort Mitchell, Alabama

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 33.0%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 45.0% -- 186th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 3.2% -- 92nd lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 3.8% -- 6,772nd lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

21. 85650

> Location: Sierra Vista Southeast, Arizona

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 33.1%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 8.2% -- 8,352nd lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 21.9% -- 2,397th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 3.3% -- 5,909th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

20. 93437

> Location: Vandenberg, California

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 33.2%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 92.3% -- 11th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

19. 88330

> Location: Holloman, New Mexico

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 33.2%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 86.5% -- 19th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

18. 79908

> Location: El Paso, Texas

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 33.5%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 57.1% -- 86th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

17. 76539

> Location: Kempner, Texas

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 33.6%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 8.4% -- 8,458th lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 19.3% -- 1,625th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.5% -- 2,528th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

16. 30905

> Location: Augusta-Richmond County, Georgia

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 34.7%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 66.6% -- 50th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 1.1% -- 73rd lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

15. 98327

> Location: DuPont, Washington

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 34.8%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 35.5% -- 450th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 13.2% -- 557th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.4% -- 3,218th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

14. 99702

> Location: Eielson, Alaska

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 35.4%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 78.2% -- 33rd highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 1.4% -- 3,267th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

13. 23801

> Location: Fort Lee, Virginia

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 36.2%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 88.1% -- 16th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

12. 22134

> Location: Quantico Base, Virginia

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 36.9%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 76.2% -- 37th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.4% -- 66th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

11. 76544

> Location: Fort Hood, Texas

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 38.1%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 92.2% -- 12th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.2% -- 63rd lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

10. 87116

> Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 38.3%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 70.5% -- 46th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 7.2% -- 175th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

9. 78234

> Location: San Antonio, Texas

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 39.6%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 51.8% -- 115th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

8. 85613

> Location: Sierra Vista, Arizona

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 40.1%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 73.8% -- 41st highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.4% -- 65th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

7. 21005

> Location: Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 42.3%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 44.6% -- 195th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

6. 20762

> Location: Andrews, Maryland

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 43.0%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 60.8% -- 69th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

5. 32508

> Location: Warrington, Florida

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 50.2%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 92.4% -- 10th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.7% -- 69th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

4. 78236

> Location: Lackland, Texas

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 51.8%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 83.6% -- 25th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

3. 60088

> Location: North Chicago, Illinois

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 53.1%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 94.1% -- 6th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 2.5% -- 89th lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

2. 76311

> Location: Wichita Falls, Texas

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 55.9%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 89.6% -- 13th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 1.0% -- 71st lowest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

1. 10996

> Location: West Point, New York

> Civilian adults who have served in the military: 58.4%

> Veterans who first enlisted after 9/11: 88.9% -- 15th highest of 20,314 zip codes

> Veterans who served in the Vietnam Era only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

> Veterans who served during the Korean War only: 0.0% reported -- the lowest of 20,314 zip codes (tied)

Methodology

To determine the ZIP codes with the most veterans, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the share of the civilian population 18 years and over who are veterans from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

We used ZIP code tabulation areas -- a census geography type that defines areal representations of U.S. Postal Service ZIP codes (USPS ZIP codes do not define geographic boundaries but instead are a network of mail delivery routes in a service area). We refer to Census ZCTAs as ZIP codes.

ZIP codes were excluded if the share of veterans was not available in the 2020 ACS, if the civilian population 18 and over was less than 1,000, or if the sampling error associated with a ZIP code’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a ZIP code’s share of veterans was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all ZIP codes’ veteran shares. We similarly excluded ZIP codes that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

ZIP codes were ranked based on the share of the population 18 and over who are veterans. To break ties, we used the number of veterans.

Additional information on the share of veterans who served after 9/11, in the Vietnam Era, and during the Korean War are also five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS.

