Elliott County, KY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Elliott by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 11:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boyle, Larue, Marion, Mercer, Nelson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Boyle; Larue; Marion; Mercer; Nelson; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Nelson, Mercer, eastern Larue, Marion, Washington and northwestern Boyle Counties through 515 PM EDT At 441 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Taylorsville to 9 miles west of Springfield to 12 miles south of Bardstown. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Springfield around 455 PM EDT. Lebanon around 500 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Harrodsburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Allen, Barren, Boyle, Butler, Casey, Clark, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Boyle; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Estill; Fayette; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hardin; Hart; Jackson; Jessamine; Knox; Larue; Laurel; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; McCreary; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Montgomery; Nelson; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Russell; Simpson; Taylor; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 240 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ALLEN BARREN BOYLE BUTLER CASEY CLARK CLINTON CUMBERLAND EDMONSON ESTILL FAYETTE GARRARD GRAYSON GREEN HARDIN HART JACKSON JESSAMINE KNOX LARUE LAUREL LINCOLN LOGAN MADISON MARION MCCREARY MERCER METCALFE MONROE MONTGOMERY NELSON POWELL PULASKI ROCKCASTLE RUSSELL SIMPSON TAYLOR WARREN WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITLEY
ADAIR COUNTY, KY

