Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hardin; Larue; Nelson The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Nelson County in central Kentucky Larue County in central Kentucky Southeastern Hardin County in central Kentucky * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 455 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elizabethtown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hodgenville around 505 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HARDIN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO