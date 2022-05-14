Severe Weather Statement issued for Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Boyle; Larue; Marion; Mercer; Nelson; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Nelson, Mercer, eastern Larue, Marion, Washington and northwestern Boyle Counties through 515 PM EDT At 441 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Taylorsville to 9 miles west of Springfield to 12 miles south of Bardstown. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Springfield around 455 PM EDT. Lebanon around 500 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Harrodsburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BOYLE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO