Jefferson County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 11:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Larue, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Larue; Nelson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NELSON AND CENTRAL LARUE COUNTIES At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hodgenville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Nelson and central Larue Counties, including the following locations... Lyons, Gethsemane, Athertonville, Boundary Oak, Howardstown, Stiles, Gleanings, Roanoke, Mathers Mill and New Haven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LARUE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Allen, Barren, Boyle, Butler, Casey, Clark, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Boyle; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Estill; Fayette; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hardin; Hart; Jackson; Jessamine; Knox; Larue; Laurel; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; McCreary; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Montgomery; Nelson; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Russell; Simpson; Taylor; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 240 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ALLEN BARREN BOYLE BUTLER CASEY CLARK CLINTON CUMBERLAND EDMONSON ESTILL FAYETTE GARRARD GRAYSON GREEN HARDIN HART JACKSON JESSAMINE KNOX LARUE LAUREL LINCOLN LOGAN MADISON MARION MCCREARY MERCER METCALFE MONROE MONTGOMERY NELSON POWELL PULASKI ROCKCASTLE RUSSELL SIMPSON TAYLOR WARREN WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITLEY
ADAIR COUNTY, KY

