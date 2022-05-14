Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Larue; Nelson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NELSON AND CENTRAL LARUE COUNTIES At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hodgenville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Nelson and central Larue Counties, including the following locations... Lyons, Gethsemane, Athertonville, Boundary Oak, Howardstown, Stiles, Gleanings, Roanoke, Mathers Mill and New Haven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LARUE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO