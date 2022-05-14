ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

QC Rock Academy Summer Kick Off May 21

By Tristan Tapscott
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Don’t miss QC Rock Academy’s Summer Kickoff Concert on Saturday, May...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
QuadCities.com

Iowa’s Cerny Brothers Returning To Play Davenport’s Raccoon Motel

Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

38 Special Shooting Back Into Iowa’s Rhythm City Next Week!

Southern Rock Group 38 Special are set to perform in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 8:00pm. Tickets are $55, $50, $45, $40 and $35 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fees (these fees are waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Save on Mississippi Valley Fair Fun Cards before price increase on June 16

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ area’s most enjoyable weeks of the year is only 77 days away (at the time of this writing)!. Shawn Loter, General Manager of the Mississippi Valley Fair, along with Vicky Speth, Event Coordinator, discuss the fair’s fantastic tradition and what is in store for patrons and audiences alike during the event’s 102nd year.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Rock Island, IL
Rock Island, IL
Entertainment
98.1 KHAK

American Idol Finalist Grew Up Just a Few Hours From Cedar Rapids

As you're probably aware, there has been a ton of talent coming out of Iowa over the years. Some Iowa natives include Ashton Kutcher, Jason Momoa, and the list goes on. Even American Idol season 16 winner Maddie Poppe is from Clarksville, Iowa. With all of this talent oozing out of the state it's no surprise that some of that talent would spread to our surrounding areas.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Riverfront Park#Qc Rock Academy
98.1 KHAK

Carrie Underwood’s New Tour Includes Show in the Quad Cities

Carrie Underwood is continuing her Las Vegas residency this week but later this year, you'll be able to see her less than 90 minutes from Cedar Rapids. Monday morning, Carrie revealed her "Denim and Rhinestones" Tour. The tour includes a combined 43 shows in 2022 and 2023. Before we get to the details of that concert in the Quad Cities, let's reminisce about the amazing career this country superstar has had to date.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
QuadCities.com

Live Music Hits Downtown Moline

With summer comes the sound of live outdoor music in our downtowns!. Enjoy this free summer concert series every Thursday night from May 19th – August 11th in Downtown Moline!. Moline Centre’s Thursday Night Summer Concert Series takes place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the Plaza at...
MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
QuadCities.com

Last Chance To Get ‘Just Desserts’ At Rock Island’s Circa ’21 This Weekend

Praised by Connecticut’s Patch magazine as “a delightfully sweet musical with some savory elements,” Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse opens its exciting 45th season of live entertainment with the delectable new musical comedy JUST DESSERTS. This uplifting musical comedy is making its area stage debut and is being brought to life by a marvelous team of professional talents.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Beer Battle, Michelle Zauner, Big Laughs And More In The Iowa And Illinois FUN10

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

New All Sweat Series Hits the Stage May 19

The All Sweat Original Series is a curated event to showcase Quad City artists in a way you’ve never seen them before. Unlike a standard concert this is an intimate moment for you to truly connect with these musicians and their art. Local songwriters are paired up with top notch QC musicians to act as their own personal backing band, complete with all the fun and community that the Quad Cities as come to know as an All Sweat Productions show.
MOLINE, IL
98.1 KHAK

A Popular Washington County Restaurant & Bar is Reopening Soon

Good news for the folks of Riverside! It was announced yesterday, May 17th, that Murphy's Bar & Grill at 71 1st St E will be reopening this summer!. Last July, the owners of Murphy's revealed on Facebook that after 25 years, the bar and restaurant would be closing down. A little less than a year later, it will make a triumphant return under new owners Carrie Westcott and her daughter Kirstin Westcott!
RIVERSIDE, IA
QuadCities.com

Home Research Program Coming to the Davenport Public Library

Are you a homeowner curious about your home’s past? Consider attending this program!. Join the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center in celebrating National Preservation Month with the Historic Preservation Commission of the City of Davenport by exploring how you can research the history of your home or building with resources from its collections. We will also present examples of home research projects.
DAVENPORT, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Vote Now: Popular Eastern Iowa Donut Up for National Award

One of the Corridor's favorite donut shops has been chosen among America's best! They recently boasted the news on Facebook. It's called the "Underground Donut Tour" and according to the Facebook post:. The Underground Donut Tour is America’s only food tour specializing in donuts. We showcase the truly original &...
IOWA CITY, IA
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy