Baltimore, MD

Missing 11-year-old boy returned home safely

By Sierra Hunter
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old boy returned home safely.

ORIGINAL STORY: Baltimore Police need your help locating a missing 11-year-old boy last seen three days ago.

According to police, family members say Roderick Parks left the 1400 block of Townway on May 11 and hasn’t returned. Parks was reported missing on May 13.

Roderick is approximately 4’11 and weighs 80 lbs. He was seen wearing a black jacket, a gray shirt, blue jeans, and Fila sneakers.

Anyone with information about Roderick’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Blessings to Y'all
4d ago

Missing 3 days and we are just hearing about this poor baby missing? Something is not right. Prayers voting up that he is found safe and sound.🙏🙏🙏

Angela Owens
4d ago

so where's the Amber alert. It took 20 minutes for... you know what nevermind. I'm praying for his safe return to his family

ofaafo
4d ago

He went missing 5/11 but was not reported till 5/13? WTH? Praying for his safe return. Lord pls protect this child.

