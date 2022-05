Legendary NFL defensive lineman Warren Sapp recalled the important lessons he learned from head coach Tony Dungy during his career in a recent podcast interview. Sapp appeared on "The Pivot Podcast" last week and recalled what Dungy told him and his teammates about the five reasons why athletes get in trouble. Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Robert Mathis, who also played under Dungy, shared the clip on his social media.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO