ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

WLAF features 1979 Saturday & Sunday nights with Casey Kasem

By Wlaf1450
1450wlaf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The fun of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 The 70s trips back to May 12, 1979, Saturday night at 7pm and Sunday night at 8pm over WLAF radio. The fun three hours of memories are...

1450wlaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Reveals Fourth Coach for Upcoming 2022 Season

With Kelly Clarkson not returning to The Voice, another judge was needed to take her place and the show has named that coach. Former Fifth Harmony singer Camilla Cabello joins Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend on the NBC show. She did appear last season as a mentor for Legend and his team. This also marks another season with a first-time coach. Ariana Grande held that role in Season 21.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy