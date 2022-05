A shoplifting incident at The Home Depot in West Hartford led to a police pursuit on Interstate 84 and resulted in the arrest of three people, officials said. Police said they were called to the store at about 9 a.m. for a report of an active shoplifting incident. Home Depot Loss Prevention employees tried to stop the two thieves but they continued walking away toward a car in the parking lot.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO