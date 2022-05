A Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) proposal by the Ohio High School Athletic Association was soundly defeated by a wide margin of member schools, the OHSAA announced May 17. The referendum vote was held from May 1 to May 15, where member schools voted on a number of items. The NIL proposal, if passed, would have allowed high school athletes to sign endorsement to make money on their name, image and likeness. The proposal mirrored recent changes made at the college level.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO