WATCH: Miss UAB’s ‘Hearts for Hunger’ platform helps fight food insecurity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One in five children in Alabama face food insecurity, according to Feeding America.
It’s why Miss UAB, Elizabeth Miller, made her platform “Hearts for Hunger: Fighting Food Insecurity.”
She joined the CBS 42 Weekend Morning News to discuss how she’s helping in the fight against hunger and educating children.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW IN THE MEDIA PLAYER ABOVE.
