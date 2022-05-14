ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Miss UAB’s ‘Hearts for Hunger’ platform helps fight food insecurity

By Chloe Vincente
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One in five children in Alabama face food insecurity, according to Feeding America.

It’s why Miss UAB, Elizabeth Miller, made her platform “Hearts for Hunger: Fighting Food Insecurity.”

She joined the CBS 42 Weekend Morning News to discuss how she’s helping in the fight against hunger and educating children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

