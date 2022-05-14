WATCH: Miss UAB’s ‘Hearts for Hunger’ platform helps fight food insecurity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One in five children in Alabama face food insecurity, according to Feeding America.

It’s why Miss UAB, Elizabeth Miller, made her platform “Hearts for Hunger: Fighting Food Insecurity.”

She joined the CBS 42 Weekend Morning News to discuss how she’s helping in the fight against hunger and educating children.

