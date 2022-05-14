Lake Health District, May 12, 2022

Residents of Lake County who are used to a sagebrush sea almost everywhere they look may find the idea of growing sagebrush locally a funny one, but that’s just what the Sagebrush in Prisons project does at Warner Creek Correctional Facility. Adults in custody at WCCF help grow sagebrush...
As I count down my final few days here at the Lake County Examiner I am using this space to say my goodbyes and good luck to the Lake County community I have gotten to know over the years. When I began at the Examiner in 2019 I had no...
Lake County School District #7 (LCSD#7) will be one of four Oregon school districts piloting mental health literacy and support services for students and staff. LCSD#7 was awarded nearly $400,000 through an Oregon Department of Education (ODE) grant to strengthen mental health in education with the goal of developing tools, a roadmap and resources for other school districts across Oregon.
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - In recent years an emphasis towards stakeholder collaboration for leveraging Klamath County assets has helped pave the way for increased economic growth, garnering attention from one of the top residential developers in the country. Friday, in a joint press release, Coldwell Banker Holman Premier Realty and...
There are currently two fire closures in effect on the Fremont-Winema National Forest associated with last year’s fire activity and continued hazards related to fire impacts, repair work and public safety. The closures are necessary to ensure public and employee safety within the fire perimeters for both the Bootleg...
A group of local citizens has formed a committee dedicated to garnering support for the design and build of a skatepark in Lakeview for the public use and pleasure of all area citizens. Skateboards, BMX bikes, inline skates, scooters — all will be welcomed. The committee, called Wheels in...
After months of discussion between Lake County and the Town of Lakeview over whether the two government entities would join forces for a shared code enforcement officer, the question was resolved at the Tuesday, May 10 Town Council meeting. The Council voted to keep the code enforcement position in-house and is looking at using Scott Langum, special projects manager, as the enforcement officer.
Members of the Daly Middle School Student Council presented the idea of creating a student recreation center to the Lake County School District #7 (LCSD#7) Board at a recent meeting. The students said they would like to turn the third floor of the former Daly Middle School building into an...
The symbolic thumbs down came from voters in Douglas and Josephine counties, while voters in Klamath County backed the measure. The early results indicated the Greater Idaho movement has secured buy-in from slightly less than a majority of the counties outlined in its target areas across Eastern and Southern Oregon, which represents about three-quarters of Oregon’s landmass.
Klamath County has apparently joined neighboring counties, voting to create a three-person board to “study state relocation benefits” to join Idaho by moving the borders that separate the states. Measure 18-121, commonly known as the Greater Idaho Project, received 8,260 “yes” votes (56.11%) against 6,460 “no” votes (43.89%)...
Monday, May 9 —A hit and run crash was reported on Hwy 140 at mile post 76. Property damage over $2,500 occurred to Century Link and ODOT property. Elijah Jeramiah Wells was identified as the suspect after his vehicle was found abandoned in Booth State Scenic Corridor park. The investigation is ongoing.
Fremont-Winema National Forest is looking for volunteers to spend the 2022 summer season as campground hosts at the Lofton and Cottonwood Meadows campgrounds. Camp hosting is a great opportunity to spend your summer enjoying national forest lands while helping others do the same. Camp hosts are friendly, knowledgeable and available. They set a good example and help visitors feel at home while providing information, explaining fees, and performing light maintenance such as cleaning campsites, picnic tables and grills, restocking toilet paper and fee envelopes, patrolling for litter and keeping sites free of weeds.
Oregon voters on Tuesday slowed the momentum of the Greater Idaho movement. Preliminary results show Douglas and Josephine counties voting down measures to study moving those jurisdictions into Idaho. Klamath County voters, however, supported the idea, meaning nine of Oregon’s 36 counties so far have voted to consider adjusting the border.
Darrvin, a Cape Town, South Africa-based company, now has its first e-bike at Tall Town Bike & Camp in Lakeview. After a delay of a couple of years due to COVID and supply chain issues, the owners of both companies are excited that Darrvin’s high quality e-bikes will be available in Lakeview.
Voters in three more Oregon counties will indicate whether they want to become Idaho residents without leaving their homes. Questions about the “Greater Idaho” movement are on ballots in Douglas, Josephine and Klamath counties, following approval in eight rural counties, mostly in the southeast part of the state, to push toward redrawing the boundary between Idaho and Oregon.
Monday, May 9 — Deputies received a report of a restraining order violation through third party contact. This case is currently under investigation. Tuesday, May 10 — Deputies and Oregon State Police responded to a 911 call of a Ford Mustang chasing a Chevy Tahoe southbound through Lakeview and continuing toward the California border. The Tahoe driver was reportedly afraid for his life in attempt to escape. Justin West was subsequently contacted and placed under arrest for harassment, menacing, violation of a release agreement, and violation of a restraining order. West was booked in Lake County Jail.
Law enforcement activity Sunday night closed a five-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 20E, starting about a dozen miles east of Bend, for about two hours, and ODOT had a detour in place until it was lifted.
KCFD1 responded to an early morning structure fire located at the Klamath Falls City Schools Adult Learning Center. Crews were dispatched at 1:01 am (May 16th), first arriving units arrived within 4 minutes. Upon arrival, fire and smoke could be seen from one of the modular classroom/offices. KCFD1 responded with...
On a cool day in late April, a small crowd gathers around a truck-mounted water tank at Lakeside Farms, on the southeastern shore of Upper Klamath Lake. Swallows dip and dive. Traffic hums along Highway 97. All eyes are focused on the tank’s outlet, where U.S. Fish and Wildlife Science fish biologist Jane Spangler stands poised with a net. Her colleague, science coordinator Christie Nichols, opens the valve. Water gushes out; within seconds, a stream of tiny fish pours into the net.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Thursday at 1 p.m., the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County 911 will be sending a test message to people signed up for Deschutes Alerts. Here's the sheriff's office news release on the test:. Deschutes Alerts is the notification system we use to...
