Lake Health District, May 12, 2022

Fremont-Winema National Forest is looking for volunteers to spend the 2022 summer season as campground hosts at the Lofton and Cottonwood Meadows campgrounds. Camp hosting is a great opportunity to spend your summer enjoying national forest lands while helping others do the same. Camp hosts are friendly, knowledgeable and available. They set a good example and help visitors feel at home while providing information, explaining fees, and performing light maintenance such as cleaning campsites, picnic tables and grills, restocking toilet paper and fee envelopes, patrolling for litter and keeping sites free of weeds.

LAKEVIEW, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO