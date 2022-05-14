ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OR

Lake Health District, May 12, 2022

lakecountyexam.com
 4 days ago

As a public service the Lake County Examiner will film public...

www.lakecountyexam.com

lakecountyexam.com

Why plant sagebrush in Lake County?

Residents of Lake County who are used to a sagebrush sea almost everywhere they look may find the idea of growing sagebrush locally a funny one, but that’s just what the Sagebrush in Prisons project does at Warner Creek Correctional Facility. Adults in custody at WCCF help grow sagebrush...
LAKE COUNTY, OR
lakecountyexam.com

Outback Observation: Goodbye Lake County

As I count down my final few days here at the Lake County Examiner I am using this space to say my goodbyes and good luck to the Lake County community I have gotten to know over the years. When I began at the Examiner in 2019 I had no...
LAKE COUNTY, OR
lakecountyexam.com

LCSD#7 to pilot mental health services project

Lake County School District #7 (LCSD#7) will be one of four Oregon school districts piloting mental health literacy and support services for students and staff. LCSD#7 was awarded nearly $400,000 through an Oregon Department of Education (ODE) grant to strengthen mental health in education with the goal of developing tools, a roadmap and resources for other school districts across Oregon.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Klamath County leaders tackle housing shortage

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - In recent years an emphasis towards stakeholder collaboration for leveraging Klamath County assets has helped pave the way for increased economic growth, garnering attention from one of the top residential developers in the country. Friday, in a joint press release, Coldwell Banker Holman Premier Realty and...
County
Lake County, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Lake County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
lakecountyexam.com

Bootleg, Cougar Peak closures still in effect

There are currently two fire closures in effect on the Fremont-Winema National Forest associated with last year’s fire activity and continued hazards related to fire impacts, repair work and public safety. The closures are necessary to ensure public and employee safety within the fire perimeters for both the Bootleg...
LAKE COUNTY, OR
lakecountyexam.com

Support sought for Lakeview skatepark

A group of local citizens has formed a committee dedicated to garnering support for the design and build of a skatepark in Lakeview for the public use and pleasure of all area citizens. Skateboards, BMX bikes, inline skates, scooters — all will be welcomed. The committee, called Wheels in...
LAKEVIEW, OR
lakecountyexam.com

Town of Lakeview will keep code enforcement in-house

After months of discussion between Lake County and the Town of Lakeview over whether the two government entities would join forces for a shared code enforcement officer, the question was resolved at the Tuesday, May 10 Town Council meeting. The Council voted to keep the code enforcement position in-house and is looking at using Scott Langum, special projects manager, as the enforcement officer.
LAKEVIEW, OR
lakecountyexam.com

Students propose after school recreation center

Members of the Daly Middle School Student Council presented the idea of creating a student recreation center to the Lake County School District #7 (LCSD#7) Board at a recent meeting. The students said they would like to turn the third floor of the former Daly Middle School building into an...
LAKE COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

Douglas, Josephine Counties reject Greater Idaho proposal, Klamath gets on board in early results Tuesday

The symbolic thumbs down came from voters in Douglas and Josephine counties, while voters in Klamath County backed the measure. The early results indicated the Greater Idaho movement has secured buy-in from slightly less than a majority of the counties outlined in its target areas across Eastern and Southern Oregon, which represents about three-quarters of Oregon’s landmass.
Herald and News

Updated Klamath County election results: Border board likely in future; Henslee tops commissioner race

Klamath County has apparently joined neighboring counties, voting to create a three-person board to “study state relocation benefits” to join Idaho by moving the borders that separate the states. Measure 18-121, commonly known as the Greater Idaho Project, received 8,260 “yes” votes (56.11%) against 6,460 “no” votes (43.89%)...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
lakecountyexam.com

OSP report

Monday, May 9 —A hit and run crash was reported on Hwy 140 at mile post 76. Property damage over $2,500 occurred to Century Link and ODOT property. Elijah Jeramiah Wells was identified as the suspect after his vehicle was found abandoned in Booth State Scenic Corridor park. The investigation is ongoing.
LAKEVIEW, OR
lakecountyexam.com

Fremont-Winema seeks camp hosts

Fremont-Winema National Forest is looking for volunteers to spend the 2022 summer season as campground hosts at the Lofton and Cottonwood Meadows campgrounds. Camp hosting is a great opportunity to spend your summer enjoying national forest lands while helping others do the same. Camp hosts are friendly, knowledgeable and available. They set a good example and help visitors feel at home while providing information, explaining fees, and performing light maintenance such as cleaning campsites, picnic tables and grills, restocking toilet paper and fee envelopes, patrolling for litter and keeping sites free of weeds.
LAKEVIEW, OR
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
lakecountyexam.com

Darrvin e-bikes arrive in Lakeview

Darrvin, a Cape Town, South Africa-based company, now has its first e-bike at Tall Town Bike & Camp in Lakeview. After a delay of a couple of years due to COVID and supply chain issues, the owners of both companies are excited that Darrvin’s high quality e-bikes will be available in Lakeview.
LAKEVIEW, OR
philomathnews.com

Questions about Oregon-Idaho boundary, taxes, tobacco and guns on local ballots

Voters in three more Oregon counties will indicate whether they want to become Idaho residents without leaving their homes. Questions about the “Greater Idaho” movement are on ballots in Douglas, Josephine and Klamath counties, following approval in eight rural counties, mostly in the southeast part of the state, to push toward redrawing the boundary between Idaho and Oregon.
OREGON STATE
lakecountyexam.com

Sheriff report

Monday, May 9 — Deputies received a report of a restraining order violation through third party contact. This case is currently under investigation. Tuesday, May 10 — Deputies and Oregon State Police responded to a 911 call of a Ford Mustang chasing a Chevy Tahoe southbound through Lakeview and continuing toward the California border. The Tahoe driver was reportedly afraid for his life in attempt to escape. Justin West was subsequently contacted and placed under arrest for harassment, menacing, violation of a release agreement, and violation of a restraining order. West was booked in Lake County Jail.
LAKEVIEW, OR
opb.org

Endangered fish and waterfowl find refuge at the Klamath Basin’s Lakeside Farms

On a cool day in late April, a small crowd gathers around a truck-mounted water tank at Lakeside Farms, on the southeastern shore of Upper Klamath Lake. Swallows dip and dive. Traffic hums along Highway 97. All eyes are focused on the tank’s outlet, where U.S. Fish and Wildlife Science fish biologist Jane Spangler stands poised with a net. Her colleague, science coordinator Christie Nichols, opens the valve. Water gushes out; within seconds, a stream of tiny fish pours into the net.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

