Thomas Tuchel Confirms Timo Werner Picked Up Injury in Warm-Up Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Nick Emms
 4 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Timo Werner picked up an injury in the warm-up against Liverpool, meaning he was unable to feature in the FA Cup final.

The Blues fell to defeat on penalties, with Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta missing from the spot in the 6-5 shoot-out loss .

Speaking to the press after the final, via Adam Newson, Tuchel revealed that Werner picked up an injury pre-match.

This comes as Kai Havertz was unavailable due to picking up a hamstring injury before the clash , meaning Chelsea were limited in terms of attacking options.

Chelsea fans were left bemused as Tuchel seemingly opted against bringing Werner on from the bench, however he has now revealed that the German was also injured.

He said: "K ai did not train yesterday because of hamstring problems and he thought if he trained he would injure himself. We left it until the last test this morning but it was not possible.

"Timo was injured and uncomfortable during the warm-up and said he could not play."

The result could have been entirely different had the two German forwards been available for selection, however Chelsea have now fallen to three consecutive FA Cup final defeats, an unwanted record for Tuchel's side.

However, the head coach was not too disappointed with the overall performance.

"Like in the last final, the Carabao Cup, no regrets. I told the team I was proud," he said. "We played 240 minutes of final team against maybe the most dangerous attacking team in the world and it's 0-0.

"We lose on penalties and we are disappointed and sad, but at the same time proud because we showed everything that we need. I was sure during the match the momentum was on our side but unfortuantely I was not right."

