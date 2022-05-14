ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mason Mount branded a ‘bottle job’ by trolls after Chelsea star misses crucial pen in FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool

By Tom Sheen
 4 days ago
MASON MOUNT has been branded a "bottle job" by brutal trolls online after his FA Cup final penalty miss.

The Chelsea star played the full 120 minutes as his side battled with Liverpool under the Wembley arch.

Mason Mount reacts after seeing his crucial penalty saved by Alisson Credit: AP
The Brazilian denies Mount from 12 yards Credit: AP

Like in February's League Cup final, the two sides couldn't be separated - with neither able to score in two hours of play.

The match went to penalties, with Mount not stepping up until the Blues' seventh spot kick - after forgotten man Ross Barkley.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta had already missed from 12 yards, hitting the post, only to be bailed out by Edouard Mendy's save from Sadio Mane.

Mount wouldn't be so lucky, with Kostas Tsimikas tucking away the following penalty to seal a 6-5 shoot-out win for the Reds.

Social media was subsequently full of trolls criticising Mount - Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League this season - for failing to score.

One wrote: "Mason Mount’s a bottle job pass it on."

Another asked: "Mason Mount the biggest bottle job in football?"

The 23-year-old, who has been among Chelsea's best performers this season, has now lost SIX Wembley finals.

He first tasted defeat at the national stadium while on loan at Derby County, as they lost their 2019 Championship play-off final to Aston Villa.

Defeats in three consecutive FA Cup finals have followed, in addition to last year's Euro 2020 England loss to Italy - and this year's League Cup final.

Pointing out his record, one fan wrote: "Mason Mount is the biggest bottle job ever 6 finals now init?"

Another pointed out: "When it’s Mount he’s cursed but when it’s Kane he’s a serial bottler."

A kinder fan pointed out: "He's rather a blessed one @masonmount_10.

"How many people get such finals to play. His time will come. Even Klopp has started winning trophies."

Mount hasn't lost every final he has played.

Most notably the England international assisted Kai Havertz's winner as Chelsea won the Champions League last year.

He has also won the Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup.

