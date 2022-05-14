ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

East Brunswick over Notre Dame - Boys lacrosse recap

By Casey Roland
 4 days ago
Ben Solimini scored three goals to lead East Brunswick to a victory on the road over Notre Dame, 10-6. Kyan Dohn finished with two goals and one assist while Robert Lippert added two...

www.nj.com

Related
Hillsborough rolls past Livingston to reach North, Group 4 quarterfinals

One down for Hillsborough—but now the real challenge awaits. Hillsborough, the No. 7-seed, rolled past No. 10-seed Livingston for a 16-2 win in the opening round of the North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday afternoon. Gabriella Roosa led the way for the Raiders with four goals and two assists, while Rutgers commit Grace Toth poured in three goals and four draw controls.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
East Brunswick, NJ
Sports
City
East Brunswick, NJ
Rutgers lacrosse hopes Springsteen fever fuels first-ever run to Final Four

The hungry and the hunted didn’t explode into rock and roll bands. They didn’t flash guitars or switchblades. Armed with only lacrosse sticks, players from Rutgers and Harvard ran onto a grass field Sunday as a broadcaster from Bloomfield, laid out the framework for an introduction so purely New Jersey, it was likely dipped in mozzarella and dried somewhere on the corner of Tenth Avenue and E Street.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Seton Hall’s Alexis Yetna to return for 2022-23 season

Seton Hall forward Alexis Yetna is coming back. The 6-foot-8 graduate student and native of Paris, France will return for the 2022-23 season after initially planning to sign with an agent and pursue his professional dreams. Yetna averaged 8.1 points and 7.6 rebounds last season for the Pirates, who finished...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
#Us Lacrosse#The Boys#Notre Dame#N J High School Sports
2022 boys lacrosse NJSIAA state tournament brackets

On Monday, the boys lacrosse state tournament was seeded at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s headquarters in Robbinsville. Those brackets set up the matchups for the sectional playoffs, which will kick off this week with games starting on Wednesday. Brackets are not official until noon on Tuesday.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Softball: Bell’s extra-inning walk off propels No. 19 Lenape

Nikki Williams and Maya Knasiak combined for a two-hit shutout while Taylor Bell drove in the game’s only run in extra innings as Lenape, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, earned a 1-0, eight-inning victory over host Shawnee Wednesday afternoon. Williams and Knasiak combined to allow just two...
MEDFORD, NJ
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Lacrosse
Sports
Masks return in 2 New Jersey school districts

Masks returned in two school districts in New Jersey today. Masks are required at Metuchen schools and on buses. District officials say they will reevaluate the decision weekly. “Hopefully they’ll take it away next week,” says freshman Jayden Londono. “I’m OK with it,” says sophomore Savanna Rodriguez. “I...
EDUCATION
Giants make slew of roster moves, cutting a QB and signing former Ohio State D-Lineman with a ‘unique skillset’

Joe Schoen had a busy day with the bottom of the Giants’ roster. The general manager made a few moves on Wednesday primarily with an eye toward adding depth on defense. The Giants signed former Ravens cornerbacks Maurice Canady and Khalil Dorsey, as well as defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes and safety Henry Black. To make room for those players, the Giants also cut quarterback Brian Lewerke, outside linebacker Trent Harris, defensive lineman Raymond Johnson and defensive back Jordan Mosley.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Gunman in Buffalo supermarket massacre mentioned three New Jersey towns in manifesto

The 18-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday afternoon, killing 10 Black people in a racially motivated rampage, referenced three New Jersey towns in a 180-page manifesto that he disseminated prior to the shooting. The Hasidic Jewish communities in Lakewood, Toms River and Jersey City were...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Bergen; Burlington; Camden; Essex; Gloucester; Hudson; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Morris; Ocean; Passaic; Somerset; Sussex; Union; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 229 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NJ . NEW JERSEY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATLANTIC BERGEN BURLINGTON CAMDEN ESSEX GLOUCESTER HUDSON HUNTERDON MERCER MIDDLESEX MONMOUTH MORRIS OCEAN PASSAIC SOMERSET SUSSEX UNION WARREN
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

 https://www.nj.com

