Machine Gun Kelly says he wrote 'Good Mourning' after a text from Megan Fox sent him into a 'spiral'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the premiere of "Good Mourning" on May 12, 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Machine Gun Kelly opened up about the inspiration behind his new movie "Good Mourning."

The musician said he wrote the film after a text from his fiancée Megan Fox left him in a "spiral."

The couple dazzled at the movie premiere Thursday in pink ensembles.

Machine Gun Kelly said a confusing text from his fiancée Megan Fox sent him into a "spiral" — and inspired his new movie "Good Mourning."

Kelly spoke with Extra at the film's premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, explaining that the film was inspired by a real moment in their relationship.

The film features a star-studded cast including Kelly, Fox, Pete Davidson, Dove Cameron, Becky G, and Whitney Cummings. The trailer also shows cameos from Snoop Dogg, former NBA star Dennis Rodman, rapper Trippie Redd, and actor Danny Trejo.

"I wrote the movie for her because I was like, she was … unknowingly the cause of the spiral. She sent me a text just like in the movie … He spirals over a text that he doesn't really understand and he can't get a hold of her, and that was what was happening to me," the musician said.

Kelly said he normally wrote music when he needed an outlet for his feelings, but he was "spiraling so hard" he decided to write a movie instead. Kelly said Fox was surprised that he was so affected by her text.

Kelly also spoke about his wedding plans with Extra following news of his engagement to Fox in January. When asked if Kelly and Fox would consider eloping, similar to friends like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Kelly said he wants to "let the world see that as it comes."

The couple dazzled on the red carpet at the premiere, with Fox in a metallic pink gown and Kelly in a floral pink suit.

"Good Mourning" premieres in theaters on May 20.