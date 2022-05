Pita Chip, the Modern Middle Eastern quick-serve restaurant with locations on Temple University’s Campus and in University City, is finally ready to open its first suburban location — an expansive outpost located within the Oxford Oaks Shopping Center at 1623 Big Oak Road in Yardley, PA. The new location is 3,500 square feet with seating for up to 68, which is significantly larger than the business’ first two locations. The plan is to open the shop with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, May 18th at noon, followed by special events that benefit two local non-profits that night and the following, both from 5 to 9 p.m.

YARDLEY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO