Boston, MA

A Massachusetts middle school student was charged after throwing hot noodles in a teacher's face, leaving her in 'excruciating pain'

By Taylor Ardrey
 4 days ago
  • A Massachusetts student was charged after being accused of throwing hot ramen noodles in a teacher's face.
  • The incident resulted in the teacher suffering from "minor burns," local news reported.
  • The teacher said she took herself to get medical treatment, and the school never called the police.

A Boston, Massachusetts teen was charged after throwing hot ramen noodles at a teacher's face earlier this month, according to multiple reports.

The unidentified student was charged with aggravated assault as a juvenile in connection to the incident at McKinley Middle School on May 5, NBC Boston reported.

According to the outlet, local police said the teacher told the student not to put a textbook inside the microwave when warming his noodles during lunch.

The Boston Herald reported that the teacher tried to take the book away from the teen, but he grabbed it back from her. The exchange prompted the 14-year-old to then pour the cup of heated noodles on the teacher, the report said.

According to a police report reviewed by McClatchy News , the incident left the teacher in "excruciating pain," and the school nurse advised her to see a doctor to help with her injuries, which were on the left side of her face.

The police report said that the victim, who went to the hospital, had "swelling, pain, and minor burns" on her cheek, per the outlet.

NBC Boston reported the teacher told police that she informed the school's principal about the incident and was told that they would reach out to authorities. However, the school reportedly never did.

"Actions were taken to ensure the safety of the staff member involved, and appropriate interventions have occurred," Boston Public Schools told McClatchy News in a statement.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu addressed the situation on Friday, NBC Boston reported, calling it "unacceptable."

"It is unacceptable for any of our students or educators to feel like they are worried or stressed about anything but coming to school and taking care of our young people," she said, according to the outlet.

Read the original article on Insider

