ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Elite WR Carnell Tate in Knoxville for Another Visit With Vols

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6tfu_0feKOVVN00

Tennessee hosted elite 2023 IMG Academy (Fla.) wide receiver Carnell Tate for his first official visit during the second weekend of April. The 6'2", 190lbs wide receiver, who is widely considered the best receiver in America, has since taken an official visit to LSU, but the latest twist in his recruitment is a huge development for the Vols.

Tate is currently on Tennessee’s campus taking in the top-ranked Vols series finale against Georgia. Tate is spending time with offensive Coordinator Alex Golesh and Josh Heupel currently. It is safe to say he will spend time with Kelsey Pope as well.

The Vols have been a long time suitor for Tate and last month’s official visit has allowed them to position well in his recruitment .

"This weekend allowed me to get more of a feel for the coaches," Tate said following the official. "From the previous visits, I was already able to see and talk ball with them. On this visit, I was able to see how the coaches were personally and how they have fun outside of football because at some point, football will stop because it was a one-season thing, but you are on campus all year long. One thing different was seeing a practice live and seeing how Coach Pope developed his guys and went through practice. There was definitely a lot of love from the Tennessee fan base during the Mizzou game. There were people asking for signatures and taking pictures, so there was definitely a lot of love."

One other thing different during the April trip was Tennessee's new wide receivers coach, Kelsey Pope. When Tate was last in town, Pope was working as the assistant receivers coach under Kodi Burns, but he has since been named to the on-field position. The official visit weekend gave them a chance to bond more one-on-one.

"KP didn't give too much of a recruiting pitch," Tate said of the conversation with Tennessee's new wide receivers coach at the time. "He kept it real with my dad and the meeting we had. He gave us his background and what the plan would be for me if I went there. He is a great guy."

The weekend also afforded the standout pass-catcher the opportunity to bond with elite signal-caller Nico Iamaleava, who was also in town. The duo had productive conversations as they watched their bond grow over the weekend.

"At first, it was like, 'what are you waiting on? Let's slide'," Tate said of the conversation between the trio. "But as the weekend went on and more time was spent together, it wasn't really about 'what are y'all thinking?' It was just seeing how each other was doing and what we have going on back home. Nico was definitely telling me, 'You have a great QB here, and this place would be great for receivers to come in and make a statement freshman year.'"

"This visit definitely helped Tennessee a lot," the elite pass-catcher told Volunteer Country in April. "With the QB they have, Nico, who wouldn't want to play with a great QB like that? They are definitely at the top of the list with all of the other schools I am interested in."

Tate will likely head into decision mode in the coming weekswith the hope of making a decision before IMG takes the field in the fall. Another  aspect that makes this visits extremely important for Tennessee.

"I plan on committing in the summer, actually," Tate said in April. "I am not sure if I am going to take any more officials. I am trying to take at least one more to go to LSU. If I don't, though, I am still planning to commit this summer."

The elite prospect holds offers from over 35 Division Schools and is considered one of the top players in the nation, regardless of position. Click here to see Sports Illustrated's full scouting report on him.

feature image via Volunteer Country’s Jake Nichols

Comments / 0

Related
VolunteerCountry

Vols Assistant Checks on Longtime Cornerback Target

The spring evaluation period is in full-swing, and college coaches are making various stops across the nation to check in on recruiting prospects. While coaches aren't allowed to speak with players during this time, they are able to spend time at their school with their high school coaches and ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Wing Target Committing Friday Coming Off Visit To Knoxville

Texas small forward D.J. Jefferson is making his college commitment Friday, On3’s Joe Tipton first reported Tuesday. Jefferson visited Knoxville last weekend and will decide between Tennessee, Wake Forrest and Washington State. Last weekend has already been a fruitful recruiting weekend for Rick Barnes and his staff. New York...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Tennessee Basketball Target Sets Commitment Date

Tennessee basketball target Cade Phillips is announcing his college commitment on May 26 at 1 p.m. ET, the four-star announced on his Twitter Tuesday. The Alabama power forward just finished his junior year of high school at Jacksonville High School and still has one more prep season before enrolling at the college of his choice ahead of the 2023-24 season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Georgia State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
WBIR

Tennessee Baseball closes home regular season schedule with blowout win against Belmont

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Baseball closed the regular season home schedule on a resounding note against in-state foe Belmont on Tuesday night. The Vols combined to hit six home runs as No. 1 Tennessee took care of the Bruins, 18-0. It was UT's most runs scored since its 29-0 victory over Iona on February 26, 2022. Tennessee also scored a run in the first seven innings of Tuesday's matchup.
TENNESSEE STATE
rockytopinsider.com

New York Power Forward Commits To Tennessee

Following a weekend official visit to Knoxville, New York power forward Tobe Awaka committed to Tennessee on his Instagram Tuesday morning. “Happy to announce that as a member of the class of 2023, I will be committing to the University of Tennessee,” Awaka said on Instagram. A year after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kodi Burns
Person
Josh Heupel
WATE

Craven Wings adds an Ace to their impressive roster

CHOTO, Tenn. (WATE) – Craven Wings already had a stacked team with University of Tennessee tight-end Jacob Warren on the squad. But with the addition of UT baseball ace and fastest pitch record holder Ben Joyce, its going to be an exciting season. When it comes to heat, no...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee baseball once again unanimous No. 1 team in the country

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball is back on top once again, and this week there's no debate. The Vols have returned to their post as a unanimous No. 1 ranked team across all five major polls this week. Baseball America, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, D1Baseball.com, Collegiate Baseball...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Img Academy#American Football#College Football#Wr#Lsu
1450wlaf.com

Brady signs to play football for University of the Cumberlands

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – All-Region selection football player Zac Brady made it official on Tuesday. The Cougar signed to become a Patriot as he transitions from Campbell High to the University of the Cumberlands. Though Brady had other offers, a couple of schools in Wisconsin and Maryville College, he...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

'Edwards Boys' and pal pulled off Tennessee’s last stagecoach heist

As motorists wind their way along a high ridge of Highway 70 North in Putnam County from Cookeville toward Carthage, they may spy a Tennessee Historical Commission sign about one-and-three-quarter miles shy of the Smith County line on the right side of the road that proclaims: Last Stagecoach Hold-Up. The...
LEBANON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
WBIR

State football champs clash as 5A Powell scrimmages 3A Alcoa

POWELL, Tenn. — It's been a while since high school football teams have been able to play a spring scrimmage against another team, and two reigning champs didn't take it easy on themselves. 5A champion Powell hosted 3A Alcoa on Monday evening. The teams tested their offenses and defenses...
Tennessee Lookout

‘I smell marijuana’: cops’ warrantless searches targets poor, minority Tennessee communities

Every day in Tennessee and across the country, citizens are being stopped, searched and seized solely on the power of three words: I smell marijuana. “A whole heck of a lot of cops are going to say today, ‘I smell marijuana,’ ” Knoxville criminal defense attorney Mike Whalen said. Under the law in Tennessee and a […] The post ‘I smell marijuana’: cops’ warrantless searches targets poor, minority Tennessee communities appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy