ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Abbott says if the FDA were to re-open its Michigan facility to address baby formula shortage, it would still take months to get more on shelves

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049OrB_0feKORyT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hh0Ij_0feKORyT00
Similac baby formula is displayed on the shelves at Shaker's IGA in Olmsted Falls, Ohio.

Mark Duncan/AP Photo

  • Abbott says it could reopen its Michigan facility in two weeks if the FDA approves.
  • But even in that case, they say it will take between 6 to 8 weeks to get formulas on shelves.
  • In the meantime, the FDA is scrambling to address a national baby formula shortage.

Abbott, the company that produces baby formula, said that if the FDA were to approve reopening its Michigan facility, it could do so in two weeks — but it would still take months to see baby formula on shelves.

The company recalled several lots of the formula brands Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare in February following complaints that infants contracted cronobacter sakazakii, an environmental bacteria. All four babies used formula produced at the company's Sturgis, Michigan facility.

The recall has worsened a nationwide infant formula shortage .

Despite Abbott's timeline, The Washington Post reported that the FDA is still not done investigating the facility.

The FDA report said cronobacter sakazakii bacteria was found in a number of areas in the facility, and other safety protocols, such as employees wearing gloves, were not observed.

"The plant remains closed as the company works to correct findings related to the processes, procedures and conditions that the FDA observed during its inspection of the facility, which raised concerns that powdered infant formula produced at this facility prior to the FDA's inspection carry a risk of contamination," an FDA spokeswoman told The Post.

In the meantime, as more than 40% of leading baby formulas are out of stock , the FDA said all US-based formula manufacturers have increased production in recent weeks, and more products should be available on shelves soon.

Abbott also said it's been shipping in products produced in their Cootehill, Ireland, facility "to serve state Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) consumers."

Additionally, to ease the burden on parents, the Post reported that Califf said the FDA plans to let foreign manufacturers and suppliers ship products to the US.

"FDA is working closely w/ our federal government partners to safely bring as much infant formula to US shelves as quickly as possible. This is a top priority for FDA. Our team will continue working around the clock to resolve the current supply challenges as quickly as possible," Robert Califf, the FDA commissioner, said in a tweet .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 257

Horse Face
3d ago

There’s more than one babe formula company. How is it everyone seems to be short on supplies and making huge profits at the same time?

Reply(18)
25
Love Wiff
4d ago

Just go on Amazon and change location to Canada and then put your location in..boom there your formula. No shortage in Canada 🤷🏽‍♀️

Reply(34)
35
Diane Spray-Lowe
4d ago

It is ashamed that all the baby formula is at the border. Heard they have stacks and stacks of it . Not saying those babies should not have any . Just leave some for others . Here people are trying to find formula for their babies and they can't it is at the border.

Reply(26)
48
Related
The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
BUSINESS
KGUN 9

What To Do If You Can’t Find Formula For Your Baby Amid The Shortage

For parents, there is nothing more terrifying than the thought of not having enough food for your baby. No wonder formula shortages have led moms and dads to panic across the country. In order to prevent people from stockpiling formula and clearing the shelves, some stores have even instilled a limit on how much formula shoppers can buy at once. Target, Walgreens and CVS are among the major chains to do just that.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Ohio Business
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Ohio State
City
Olmsted Falls, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Health
Healthline

Effectiveness of Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Shot May Drop from 85% to 55% After 3 Months

Researchers analyzed over 11,000 hospital admissions and emergency department visits to see how effective COVID-19 vaccines prevent illness. They found that the three doses of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are very effective at preventing hospitalizations initially. While that high level of efficacy wanes, experts say the vaccines still provide...
INDUSTRY
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Colorado prison inmate becomes first American infected by latest outbreak of H5N1 bird flu: Caught illness during pre-release placement at poultry farm and is now recovering

A Colorado prison inmate has contracted H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm where he was placed as part of a pre-release work program. The unnamed inmate, who is under 40, contracted the bird flu - known medically as avian influenza - at Foster Farms after being directly exposed through culling, the Montrose Press and the CDC reported.
AGRICULTURE
People

Jen Psaki Says Biden Administration Providing Migrant Infants Baby Formula amid Shortage Is 'Morally Right'

The Biden Administration is standing by its decision to support migrant families at the border amid the nationwide baby formula shortage. On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed recent criticism from Rep. Kat Cammack, Florida Republican lawmaker, and other republicans who have publicly criticized President Joe Biden for providing baby formula to immigrant children.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formulas#Infant Formula#Baby Formula#Bacteria#Shaker#Iga#Ap Photo Abbott#The Washington Post
Daily Mail

Pfizer is forced to recall drug used to treat hypertension after pills were found to be contaminated with cancer-causing compounds

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is recalling five batches of its hypertension drug Accupril after it was found to contain chemicals that can cause cancer. The recall comes after research found that batches of the drug contained increased levels of a cancer-causing agent, nitrosamine. It was announced on March 22 and involves five batches of pills, each containing 90 bottles.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

The FDA Uses Its New Authority To Close Off the Last Remaining Legal Option for Vapers Who Like Flavor Variety

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is moving fast to close off what seems to be the last remaining legal option for vaping companies that want to provide the e-liquid flavors that former smokers overwhelmingly prefer. Exercising regulatory authority that Congress recently gave it, the FDA has set a May 14 deadline for seeking "premarket" approval of vaping products that deliver nicotine derived from sources other than tobacco. Companies that fail to submit applications by then, the agency warns, "will be subject to FDA enforcement."
HEALTH
Popculture

Deli Meat Recalled

Olympia Meats, a Portland, Oregon company, recalled over 860 pounds of pork deli meat because the packaging did not say the product contained pistachios. People with tree nut allergies could have severe reactions if they consume the product. The affected product was sent to Maine, Oregon, and Washington to be sold in stores and foodservice distribution.
FOOD SAFETY
Business Insider

Business Insider

496K+
Followers
31K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy