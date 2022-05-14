ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

State Urges Rejection of Revised Angel Stadium Property Agreement

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgIKy_0feKOIHA00
Photo: Getty Images

ANAHEIM (CNS) - State housing officials are urging the Anaheim City Council to reject a revised development agreement for the Angel Stadium property.

The state Department of Housing and Community Development said the revised agreement, which cuts the promised number of affordable housing units in the proposed Angel Stadium development by about 80%, shows the city and Angels owner Arte Moreno's development company are not acting in good faith and are not taking the need for affordable housing seriously, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In April, after the agency charged the city with violating state housing law by not making the Angel Stadium property available to affordable housing developers, a settlement was announced with Anaheim officials agreeing to commit $96 million -- the same amount of the threatened fine -- toward the construction of up to 1,000 units of affordable housing.

Moreno's company, SRB Management, agreed to provide the $96 million and in return, the city negotiated a revision to the agreement, which reduced the number of affordable housing units SRB would be required to develop from 466 to either 84 or 104.

SRB would have 25 years to build those units.

The Anaheim Planning Commission approved the revised agreement this week. The City Council is expected consider the revised agreement next month.

``As we have stated repeatedly, the City of Anaheim and SRB's transaction violated the Surplus Land Act,'' Megan Kirkeby, the department's deputy director of housing policy development, said in a statement late Friday, as reported by the Times. ``We extracted the maximum penalty and additional commitments to affordable housing for this violation. The revised [development agreement] is evidence the city and SRB don't take our enforcement and affordable housing seriously. [The department] will exercise everything in our power to hold them accountable. We encourage the City Council to reject the revised [agreement].''

Mike Lyster, Anaheim's chief communications officer, said the city agrees with the goal of building more affordable housing, but disagrees with the state agency's methods.

``We share a goal of seeing more affordable housing, and our agreement with the state and the stadium site development plan will bring the largest investment in affordable housing in our city's history. The other option here is to see stadium land stay as parking lots for the next 16 years, which isn't good for Anaheim or California.

``We continue to disagree with the state's notice of violation, which was never tested in court, as well as comments on the stadium site development plan. The development plan is consistent with our agreement, and we remain committed to exploring additional affordable housing beyond what is called for. Now it's time to move forward and put disagreements behind us, as is called for in our agreement with the state."

The dispute is over how much affordable housing should be created at the stadium site. City officials have argued that affordable housing elsewhere in the city could be constructed faster than waiting on the Angel Stadium project to be completed, saying it could take up to 25 years to build affordable housing into the stadium deal because, in part, it would also require parking structures.

Before the settlement announced in April, state officials had been pursing a violation of the Surplus Land Act against the city. The act requires promotion of affordable housing on unused or underutilized public land in the state.

Anaheim officials argued the city had a lease agreement with the Angels that did not violate the Surplus Land Act.

Earlier this year Angel Stadium was sold for $320 million, a deal that includes the stadium and 150 acres of land around it. In exchange, the team has committed to staying in Anaheim through at least 2050.

Plans for the property include homes, shops, restaurants, hotels, and offices on what are now parking lots around the stadium.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
Anaheim, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Anaheim, CA
Business
Local
California Government
Anaheim, CA
Government
KVCR NEWS

Over $10 million in HUD funds heading to 5 Inland Empire cities

On Monday, Rep. Norma Torres announced $10.3 million in funding coming from the U.S. omnibus appropriations package that passed earlier this year. Chino, Fontana, Ontario, Pomona, and Rialto will all be receiving funds, which are coming from three different grant programs that aim to help build more homeless housing and affordable housing. Those programs being the Community Development Block grant, HOME Investment Partnerships, and Emergency Solutions grant.
CHINO, CA
CBS LA

Cost of apartment rentals across the Southland spiking

Apartment bargain hunters may be out of luck this summer. Historic rent increases across Southern California and low vacancy rates have given landlords the upper hand. "One bedrooms, $3,100," said Rancho Cucamonga resident identified only as Nellie. Nellie and her family did a little market research and found out that renting a one bedroom apartment in Rancho Cucamonga would be more expensive than buying a home right across the street."We have a four bedroom and it's cheaper," she said. It's actually Orange County that's seeing the highest prices for vacant apartments. Rent there is up 18% from this quarter last year. The Inland...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KFI AM 640

Ex-Head of Anaheim Chamber of Commerce Charged

The former president and CEO of the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce was expected to appear in Santa Ana federal court today after being charged with lying to a mortgage lender about his assets while seeking a loan for a $1.5 million home in the San Bernardino Mountains.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arte Moreno
CBS LA

Former president, CEO of Anaheim Chamber of Commerce faces federal charge of lying to a mortgage lender

The former president and CEO of the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce has been charged with lying to a mortgage lender while seeking a loan for a $1.5 million home in Big Bear City.In a 99-page criminal complaint, 57-year-old Todd Ament of Orange was charged with making false statements in late 2020 to a financial institution while seeking funding to purchase a five-bedroom home in the San Bernardino Mountains, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. In a scheme devised with an unnamed political consultant, Ament laundered $205,000 intended for the chamber through a PR firm and into Ament's bank account so it...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angel Stadium#State Housing#Affordable Housing#Cns#The Anaheim City Council#Angels#The Los Angeles Times#Srb Management#The City Council
KGET

Judge declares landmark law unconstitutional

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A state judge in Los Angeles has ruled that California`s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional. Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis ruled Friday the law violated the equal protection clause of the state constitution by mandating a gender-based quota. The law required company boards with five directors must […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Tackling Catalytic Converter Theft: Some Orange County Cities Now Require Proof of Ownership

It’s getting harder to steal catalytic converters in Orange County as city leaders continue focusing efforts to curb the widespread theft. City council members in Dana Point, Westminster and San Juan Capistrano joined the growing crowd of Orange County cities tackling the problem of catalytic converter theft this month, discussing new rules that require people prove they own a catalytic converter not attached to their car.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Stateline

California Panel Unanimously Quashes Desalination Plant

The California Coastal Commission last week unanimously rejected a private company’s proposal to build a desalination plant southeast of Los Angeles capable of producing 50 million gallons of freshwater a day. The commission cited environmental and economic costs in denying the plan, ranging from sea life being killed during...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy