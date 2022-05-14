ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. to have MRI on groin

By Sportsnaut
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will have an MRI exam on Saturday on his right groin, manager Brian Snitker said.

Acuna sustained the injury on Tuesday. He missed Atlanta’s games on Wednesday and Friday and was not listed in the starting lineup for Saturday’s matinee with the visiting San Diego Padres.

Acuna, 24, is batting .282 with two homers and five RBIs in 10 games this season since returning from last July’s torn ACL.

He has an active 24-game on-base streak (dating back to last season) that is tied for the third longest of his career, the longest being a 32-game streak from June 19 to July 28, 2019. He has hit safely in seven straight games and has stolen a base in three consecutive games.

–Field Level Media

