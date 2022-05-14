ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Giants first-rounders Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal to sign

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPnfs_0feKNuLD00

The New York Giants’ first-round draft picks — No. 5 Kayvon Thibodeaux and No. 7 Evan Neal — agreed to contract terms and were expected to sign on the dotted line later Saturday, NFL Network reported.

Once they do, that will mean that all but 12 of the 32 NFL first-round draft picks will be under contract.

ESPN said Thibodeaux’s deal is fully guaranteed and for four years for $31.3 million. Neal’s contract will be for four years, $24.6 million and also is fully guaranteed, per ESPN.

Neal, who played in college at Alabama, has lined up at right tackle during this weekend’s rookie minicamp. Thibodeaux had 35.5 tackles for loss — including 19 sacks — in 31 games at Oregon.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
New York State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Vikings#Rounders#American Football#The New York Giants#Nfl Network#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy